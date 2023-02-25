Anees Bazmee explains why he said no to Hera Pheri 3; Firoz didn’t have much of a story, let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe bataya idea woh kuch jammee nahin : Bollywood News





Hit maker Anees Bazmee wasn’t nearly inked for helming producer Firoz Nadiadwalas’ third part Hera Phéri franchise? Now we learn that Farhad Samji is making the movie. Anees suddenly came out. What happened ? I reached out to Anees, and he didn’t beat around the bush. Anees Bazmee explains why he said no to Hera Pheri 3; Firoz didn’t have much of a story, let alone a script. Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee nahin I met producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. It didn’t have much of a story and even less of a script.Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee bahini (I didn’t like the idea he threw at me).I said nothing (I said no), admits Anees. The formula for a successful film is simple for Anees. No script no success. It’s that simple. That’s why I’m taking so much time on my next screenplay, which will star Shahid Kapoor. I will finish writing it by the end of this month. Then there will be an announcement. Let’s go back to the third part of Hera Phéri (which will be calledHera Phéri 4)Anees says: Having declined the offer, I now hear that the film is going to be directed by someone else (Farhad Samji). Akshay Kumar, who was totally against making the movie without a proper script, apparently agreed to join us. I don’t know how or why. Only he can tell. For my part, I am no longer part of this project. Was the fact that Firoz Nadiadwala still owed Anees money for the last movie they did together also a reason for Anees to step down? Yes, that too. But if I liked the idea of ​​the story, I probably would have taken the lead.But aisa kuch ttha hi nahin (nothing tempted me to make the film). Also Read: Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence on Delinquencies and Hera Pheri 3; says, Firoz Nadiadwala owes me money; I hope he clears my payments before Hera Pheri 3 More pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

