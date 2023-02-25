New Bollywood remakes defeat the purpose of reinventing a story

The grammatically disputed spelling of selfie gives Akshay Kumars’ new film a twist as almost everything else in the film is a rehash of Prithviraj Sukumarans’ 2019 Malayalam hit, Driver’s license. Kumar, reeling from a string of box office bombs in recent months, has this time opted to go where Bollywood usually ventures in desperate need of a hit in the remake area.

The area, however, has not been a happy space for Bollywood lately. selfie opens a week after Kartik Aaryans’ remake mishap Shehzadawho unsuccessfully attempted to recreate the magic of hit Allu Arjuns Telugu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Several other big Bollywood stars have unsuccessfully taken the remake route lately. Circus starring Ranveer Singh fell back on William Shakespeare’s model comedy of errorsalready tried twice in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) And Dooni Chaar (1968). Aamir Khan Lal Singh Chadha tried to Indianize the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks. Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra took its plot from the 2009 Danish comedy, black balls (title What is happening In English). Hrithik Roshans Vikram Vedastarring Saif Ali Khan, was a faithful Hindi retelling of the 2017 Pushkar-Gayathris Tamil thriller of the same name. forgettable to redo popular originals, including Bachchan Paandey, Jersey, Nikamma, Hit: The First Case, Dobaara And Mil.

Official figures have yet to be released as of this writing, but unconfirmed pre-release predictions on selfie, according to advance booking trends, going around is shocking. Trade pundits feared that the films’ first-day collections could be less than or close to Rs 10 crore, a figure that belies Akshay Kumars’ superstar tag. The fact, paralleled with the disastrous fate of Shehzada and all of the recent Hindi remakes mentioned above, underscore what fans seem to be telling Hindi filmmakers: they don’t want any more remakes. At a time when original content from the South, in particular the Baahubali movies, RRR, Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, Part 01 and the KGF The franchise captured the imagination of pan-Indian fans who watched Hindi dubbed versions of these hits, Bollywood filmmakers need to focus on fresh entertainment that is not boring. The mighty $1,000+ crore box office massacre of Pathane would also point out the fact.

Bollywood’s tendency to remake likely has its roots in its age-old fetish for plagiarism, which has served the industry well for decades. In the mid-2000s, however, things started to get tough for copycats among Hindi filmmakers, as foreign production houses, especially Hollywood studios, began to strictly monitor Bollywood content for any violation of the copyright. The filmmakers were then forced to buy copyrights. While rehashing the Indian originals, they also increasingly began to bring in the writers and/or directors of the original films they set out to remake. However, barring odd exceptions such as Drishyam 2, Hera Pheri, Bheja Fry Or Blankets, Hindi remakes have rarely impressed fans over the past few decades. Most attempts to capitalize on what once worked elsewhere have failed to connect with Bollywood fans.

Most of the latest remakes seem to negate the whole goal of reimagining a story, as these films are cut-and-paste works with no added value. In many remakes from southern hits, such as Blow: The first case, Mili Or Jersey, the Bollywood producers in question tried to seduce success by keeping the same directors as the original hits. However, these efforts have been lost in translation.

Bollywood’s reluctance to drop the idea of ​​remakes is puzzling as the advent of OTT has drastically changed movie viewing habits across India. Every original movie that spawns a Hindi remake is available online, especially the regional hits. In most cases, the originals were accessible for months before the Hindi remake hit theaters.

Importantly, the recent Shehzada fiasco shows how the culture of streaming is not conducive to remaking movies. Goldmines Telefilms, which owns the rights to the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloodecided to drop the film in its dubbed form on YouTube exactly two weeks before Shehzada released. You could say that Goldmines showed a lack of professional solidarity, but the company did nothing illegal. As is, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was available for streaming in its original Telugu version with English subtitles since February 2020. The release on YouTube of the Hindi dubbed version was a blow to the prospects of Shehzada. The resulting loss of income for the Kartik Aaryan star would have reached millions of dollars, according to trade estimates.

Bollywood remakes were more likely to succeed in the pre-OTT and pre-social media era, when the originals were not widely available to Hindi audiences. Although the multiplex boom of the early 2000s made it easier to watch original foreign content, Bollywood copy like Murder could still become a hit despite viewers here having seen its Hollywood original, Unfaithful, thanks to the clever casting of Mallika Sherawat in a career-defining role. In the same way, Blankets would be widely applauded despite the rehashing of the plot of the Quentin Tarantino classic reservoir dogs due to the multi-star films with Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, as well as director Sanjay Gupta’s idea of ​​giving each character an original story that touched audiences. Priyadarshans Hera Phérione of the best Bollywood remakes released in the new millennium, reimagined Siddique-Lals 1989 Malayalam hit, Speech by Ramji Rao. The Hindi remake was a moderate success upon release, but it has become a cult film over the years, mainly due to the comedic chemistry shared by its three leads, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Historically, classic Hindi remakes have ranged from comedy (think Hrishikesh Mukherjis Chupke Chupkebased on bengali tube Chhadmabeshi) to tragic drama (Asit Sens mamma reinvented the bengali hit Uttar Falguni). In 1957, Mehboob Khan published mother india, one of the greatest Indian films made. The film was a remake of the Khans 1940 release, Will have. Most of the classic remakes that have stood the test of time have done so because they weren’t cut-and-paste works. Mother India, for example, took the central plot of a poor but upright woman’s struggles to raise her sons beyond its focus on the woman of substance, and returned a symbolic spirit of nationalism to its story.

Popular remakes of subsequent decades have included Baazigar, who catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to superstardom as an anti-hero in 1993, before he found his romantic stride. The Abbas-Mustan revenge thriller was a 1991 remake of star Matt Dillon, A kiss before dying. Around the same time, Aamir Khan scored as a romantic comedy hero reimagining the role of Clarke Gables from It happened one night In Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), then do a Cary Grant in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke (1993)a copy of the 1958 hit Barge which had Juhi Chawla reprising the act of Sophia Lorens. Both of these rom-com hits, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, featured plenty of scenes and dialogue that were immediately lifted from the originals, but the films continue to resonate mostly for the contemporary twist in characterization, storytelling, and acting. Then there were instances where Bollywood redid their old hits Don, Zanjeer, RGV Ki Aag (Sholay), Karzzz, Ittefaq, Agneepath, Himmatwala And Umrao Jaan come to mind. Among these, put on And Agneepath managed to find favor with fans due to star power.

The thing is, the list of official and plagiarized Bollywood remakes is so huge that it would take several volumes of books to discuss just the top picks. In a way, this proves why Hindi filmmakers need to give the over-the-top genre a rest.

Vinayak Chakravorty is a popular culture critic, columnist and journalist.

