Is Adam Scott the greatest television actor of his generation?

We all know what makes a great movie star. The best leading men and women must possess certain qualities to make the A-list: glamour, charisma, a certain gravitas to feel worthy of the 45-foot screens their faces are splashed on. (Of course, acting talent doesn’t hurt either.) The qualities of a major TV star, however, are a little less clear-cut. Is versatility essential? Longevity? Is the ability to disappear into dozens of characters more admirable than being able to create one iconic one?

There’s a difference between great TV performance and great TV interpreter; whether you’re on a network sitcom or a prestige drama, you need to be able to keep viewers engaged and entertained for weeks, months, or even years at a time, and be able to do so with more than one project is easier said than done. Julia Louis-Dreyfus knew how to shake the Seinfeld curse with an all-time excellent performance on Veep, but she’s an exception to the rule: Those lucky enough to star in a long-running beloved TV series are often also doomed to live in her shadow forever. TV’s best performers aren’t necessarily the brightest stars, they’re the companions, the ones who will keep working for as long as we’re willing to stay tuned. Home hitters eventually die out or graduate from the big screen; to have a truly successful TV career, you need to be a utility player.

That’s why there’s no one better suited to the medium than Adam Scott. Since he first appeared on screens as a teenage bully on boy meets the world in 1994, he regularly checks TV achievements as if he were a scout collecting merit badges. With his breakout role as washed-up actor/catering company bartender Henry Pollard on To party (which he picks up on the highly anticipated revival of the unjustly canceled show starting today), he had a cool, cult favorite whose small but fiercely dedicated audience eventually grew by finding a second life on streaming platforms. With her turn to Ben Wyatt, the love interest and future husband of Leslie Knope, on Parks and recreation, he added a long run on an almost universally beloved network sitcom to his resume. HBO big little lies, where he stole scenes opposite Reese Witherspoon, was his buzzy limited series. And of course, most recently, his dramatic turn as Mark S. on the mysterious Apple TV Breakup earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

He can play cartoonish assholes (a smarmy agent on East and downa literal demon on The right place) just as deftly as he can root us for his sweet, beleaguered characters. On more than one occasion, he joined a series in the middle of its run and fitted right in; most Parks and recreation fans barely recognize his first two seasons because he hadn’t shown up yet, and when scheduling conflicts kept Bradley Cooper from appearing on Netflix Hot and humid American summer: ten years later, Scott resumed his role without missing a beat. (A little joke about Ben getting his nose done correct a deviated septumand it was off to the races.) Being part of those great ensemble castings also allowed him to indulge his wildest impulses with four installments of Jhe greatest event in the history of television, which saw him and some of his most frequent collaborators star in hilarious and shot-for-shot remakes of the cheesy 1980s schlock opening credits like Hart to Hart And bosom buddies.

In other words, there doesn’t seem to be any type of TV show he’s not well suited to. (He even briefly hosted a game show.) He’s as good at comedy as he is at drama, but what really sets him apart is his ability to blend the two. To party, for example, is one of the funniest shows of the 21st century, but at its core, it’s also a tragedy. After all, this is a show about dead dreams; what’s sadder than a bunch of Los Angeles creatives forced to look from the outside in on the life they imagined as they endure all the humiliations of the music industry gig services they took to pay the bills? It’s not that they’re all unfortunate losers. Casey (Lizzy Caplan), for one, is a comedian talented enough to be cast in a Judd Apatow film, but not to avoid the possible indignity of being cut from the final cut. But they have all chosen to pursue careers in particularly difficult sectors, and we know as well as they do that none of them has a chance of succeeding. At the center of it all, of course, is Scott’s Henry. The only thing more devastating than the way he resigns himself to a life of serving drinks to the obnoxious rich is the pain in his eyes when he’s forced to recite the slogan from a popular beer commercial he starred in a long time ago.

Parks and recreation was a much less cynical show than To party in fact, some might say his final seasons were a little too sweet, but even with a character like Ben Wyatt, Scott invites us to find the humor in failure and despair. Yes, he ends up falling in love with the woman of his dreams and marries her, but when Ben first arrives in Pawnee, Indiana, he still lives with the shame of having been elected mayor of his Minnesota hometown in the age of 18 only to be indicted two months later for bankrupting the city. (Like Henry, he got a taste of success only to see it slip through his fingers.) Eventually, at the end of the series, he realizes his political dreams and is elected to Congress, but not before several seasons of false starts. and reverse. It’s no coincidence that one of his character’s most memorable and often memorable lines, uttered during a time of unemployment where he’s deeply immersed in a hobby of clay, is such a compelling step. “Do you think a depressed person could do This?”

His role as Mark on Breakup is his darkest yet, but even when playing a man whose conscience has been split between his professional life at the mysterious Lumon Industries and his personal life where he mourns the death of his wife, Scott brings us unexpected layers. . Yes, Breakup is a dark psychological thriller, but at times feels like a workplace comedy. Sure, he and his co-workers are trapped and manipulated by an evil corporation that possesses the ability to control their memories, but are Mark’s office banter with Helly really different from how Henry and Casey would prank each other? at work on To party?

Why, then, despite such an impressive and varied career, does Scott still feel underappreciated? Why do we knowingly laugh when the bosom buddies episode of The greatest event in television history features its cast as “authentic movie star Paul Rudd and ex-smoker Adam Scott”? He’s not flashy, and two of his most beloved characters are the closest thing to a straight man on their respective shows, reacting to the larger, more absurd hijinks happening around them. To convincingly play an ordinary man, you need to be an ordinary man to some extent.

Ultimately, all of Scott’s best characters are men who aren’t currently where they feel they’re supposed to be, whether it’s due to their own mediocrity, a cruel twist of fate, or the medical procedure that split their brains in two and imprisoned them. in a creepy office building. We see ourselves in them who among us can’t relate to that sense of untapped potential or a general feeling that life hasn’t turned out exactly the way we expected? and we ensure that their situation changes. Adam Scott may not be a superstar, but he’s managed to carve out one of the most fascinating paths in recent television history, and in the process, he’s ended up exactly where he belongs. .