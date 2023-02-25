5 Dishes Bollywood Stars Are Going Crazy For In 2023

In India, we always revere and admire our favorite Bollywood stars to inspire us. We always want to print what they do in their daily life. We track their styles, clothes, skincare routines, eating habits, and more. and we want to know every little detail about them.

Bollywood celebrities lead busy lives and are mostly required to follow a strict schedule to maintain their physique and body weight. However, they have a personal taste when it comes to the food they eat when off-screen or on vacation. Food is a huge controversy in the lives of Bollywood stars, everyone wants to know what they eat or what their favorite dishes are.

A quick overview of the 5 dishes our Bollywood stars love in 2023.

biryani

Biryani is a popular Indian rice dish enjoyed by many Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan have expressed their interest in this tasty dish and its spiciness.

Eid is a perfect occasion for most stars to enjoy Biryani, but it seems to have become a regular dish rather than an occasional treat for these celebrities. Nevertheless, at the beginning of the year, many celebrities were spotted enjoying Biryani in famous restaurants, in BTS videos or on their social media accounts.

Butter chicken

Who doesn’t love butter chicken, unless you’re vegetarian or vegan? Butter Chicken is a thick, creamy curry recipe that many Bollywood stars adore. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have recently expressed their love for this recipe.

Butter chicken is best enjoyed with roti or flatbread or with steamed white rice. Butter chicken has become one of the many international specialties originating from India. Many Bollywood stars have found butter chicken as soul food while some stars are still exploring.

Rajma Chawal

It is a famous dish that all Indians know including Bollywood stars. Rajma Chawal is the best combination that has been discovered and has become the favorite dish of every household. Rajma Chawal is made with savory red beans which are cooked in a curry dish and served with steamed rice on the side.

Many Bollywood stars have revealed their infatuation with Rajma Chawal in various interviews, TV shows or Instagram. Anushka Sharma, Jahanvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been seen talking about or eating this comfort food on several occasions.

Chole Bhature

This tasty North Indian dish has caught everyone’s attention in Bollywood, even more so since Virat Kohli showed his true love for this dish. Chole Bhature is made with fried bread and spicy chickpea curry on the side.

Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Shama, Varun Dhawan and Aayushmaan Khurana have been heard talking about some reality shows, interviews and their social pages. Chole Bhature is one of the best dishes that every Indian must have tried once in their life.

Sushi

Although it is not an Indian dish, Bollywood stars are caught eating this dish in famous restaurants. Beyond its health benefits, celebrities love to eat sushi because it’s simply delicious!

A combination of fish, rice and vegetables makes it a culinary experience for anyone who eats it. Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt are among the actors who love this Japanese dish.

Now you know what our favorite Bollywood stars are eating these days. Bollywood stars are crazy about food like any other individual in India. Being a fan of Bollywood stars, it’s a relief to know what their food preferences are and how they enjoy them.