Pakistani university students celebrate ‘Bollywood Day’ and spark debate online

The video racked up nearly 3,000 likes and over 73,000. A group of students from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently celebrated “Bollywood Day” in style. A video of their celebration was first posted on Tiktok and then shared on Instagram by the LUMS Photographic Society. By Shahrukh Khan Devdas to the Baburao of Paresh Rawal in the Hera Phérithe now-viral clip showed students dressed up as iconic Bollywood characters and mimicking their famous lines. The video, which originated from a farewell event at the University of Pakistan, featured a girl dressed as Hand Hoon Na’s Sushmita Sen and a boy wearing a cap and imitating Salman Khan’s look Dabangg dialogue. He also showed Mohabbatein The iconic cop of Raj Malhotra and Ajay Devgn of the Bajirao Singham franchise. “Lights, camera, Bollywood…Bollywood mania is hitting the senior citizens and they are lighting up the screen with their Bollywood magic,” Photolums captioned the post. Watch the video below: In the video, a girl also transformed Shanaya Singhania (Alia Bhatt) from student of the year and say, “Haath mein pom pom leke ladko ke liye chillana style mera nahi hai (It’s not my style to hold pom poms and cheer on the boys).” Another girl was also seen dressed as Priyanka Chopra’s character from the 2012 film. barfi. The clip was posted on Instagram five days ago and since then it has surfaced on several social media platforms and garnered thousands of likes and comments. It received mixed reactions from netizens. While some criticized the celebration of Indian culture in Pakistan, others defended the students and praised their love for Bollywood. Read also | Baby born on day one of war in Ukraine turns 1, parents have a special wish “Educational institutions should celebrate their culture, traditions and special days in accordance with #Pakistan, but #LUMS and other educational institutions like them teach children against the culture of. What is the purpose #LUMS has held a Bollywood cultural day similar to Halloween day,” one user wrote. “Lums having a bollywood day is not a problem, it’s a symptom of a problem. We should think about why we look to India for our entertainment. What’s wrong not with our own movie industry? Does anyone ever watch Lollywood??” says another. “People lose their shit because of lums spending a day in Bollywood, it’s so funny to me. People are suffering daily because of the economic conditions in the country. Tweet about it instead of criticizing a bunch of kids to dress like the characters from the movies we ALL grew up watching,” commented a third student support student. “The hate kids get for Bollywood day is outright hypocrisy. Indian content is literally always top 10 on Netflix in Pakistan,” the fourth added. On Instagram, the video has accumulated nearly 3,000 likes and more than 73,000. Featured Video of the Day Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra’s dinner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/watch-pakistan-university-students-celebrating-bollywood-day-sparks-debate-online-3811011 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos