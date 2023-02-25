Anirban Bhattacharya is ready to make his Bollywood debut





Many Tollywood celebrities including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Parambrata Chatterjee have been working in the Hindi film industry for some time. Now Anirban Bhattacharya has followed in their footsteps. He made his debut in Rani Mukerji’s film, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway. The trailer was released recently and the previews of Ranis’ performance were praised. Parambrata has previously worked in acclaimed Hindi films like Bulbbul and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. He has also been noted in web series like Aranyak and Jehanabad from Love And War. On the other hand, Saswata received acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Biswas in Kaahani. he has also done significant work in films like Dil Bechara, Jagga Jasoos, and the Night Manager web series. Swastika is active in Hindi films. She stood out in the film Qala released last year. Anirban, who is known to be a versatile actor both on stage and on the big screen, recently directed a hit Bengali film, Ballabhpurer Roopkotha. On the other hand, Rani is coming back to Bollywood after four years. His last film was Mardaani. The movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is based on a true story that happened eleven years ago. It revolves around Debika Chattopadhyay who has settled abroad with her husband and two sons, Subha and Suchi. Her husband works in Norway. But sadness invaded the happy family and her two children were torn from Debika. Debika then fights to get her children back. The story tells of a mother’s struggle, played by Rani. Anirban plays the character of her husband. Bengali couple Sagarika and Abhirup Bhattacharya faced a similar incident eleven years ago in Norway. The government took their two children, Abhigyan and Aishwarya. Sagarika got her children back after a long battle. The film is based on his story. It will be released on the OTT platform on March 17.

