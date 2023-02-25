From Masoode Wali’s smile to the Bollywood boycott, here are 5 social media trolls of Akshay Kumar’s Sefiee





Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty’s selfie hits theaters today. While I got to see the movie yesterday at a media screening, here is my take on the social media trolls that Raj Mehta brought up in selfie.

Masood Wali Smile:

Super star Vijay KumarIt is (Akshay Kumar) wife (played by Diane Penty) says it has a “Masood Wali Smile.” Well this is one of the top social media trolls on Akshayas I know since I use Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram non-stop since 2010. Congratulations to Akki for having taken it with an open heart because not all actors have the courage to do so. Black magic:

In selfieAbhimanyu Singh’s character is jealous of Vijay Kumar about his fame. So he mounts a plot to shoot Vijay down and also tries black magic with Kusha Kapila’s character. As I can see fans tweeting they say someone did black magic on their star, Akshay Kumar (you know why). Producer Actor:

As we know it, Akshay Kumar is known as a producer’s actor. He arrives on time, finishes movies on time, and never lets producers waste time on delays. selfie shows him as himself more like a producer actor than a superstar. Pictures of Saal Main 4:

Akshay is probably the only actor who has managed to give 4 or more films several times in a calendar year. You did see Akshay say it in the selfie trailer, “Mujhe saal mein 4 karni padti movies, 28 ads and ek aadha reality show.” But the way it plays out in the movie will leave you in suspense, especially because Akshay Kumar says so. It also has an “I’m a family man” quote, a known fact on social media. Not having a driver’s license:

Now, that’s an indirect troll, but we can’t call that confirmed. We know that Akshay Kumar is often accused of not having an Indian passport, so in selfieis the driver’s license. Not having one of the most important documents on the thing you love the most is the gist of the story here. But we can’t say it’s because it’s a remake of Driver’s license (2019), which is not a Bollywood film. Boycott Bollywood:

Akashdeep Sabir plays the role of a film producer in selfie and he worries about the negativity surrounding his next film. Hashtags like #BoycottVijayKumar And #BoycottBollywood makes him restless, and in anger he bursts out, “Aur 2-4 hashtags ghused from. Ek to waisi hi hamari films nahi chal rahi“. Well, that’s the true story of 99% of Bollywood movies since the pandemic. Raj Mehta also took the liberty of digging into a news anchor who keeps yelling and arguing on the media channels, but let’s not talk about it because we see this stuff in almost 20% of movies every year.

