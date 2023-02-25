Actor Yash Raaj Singh talks about success in the movie industry

“If you really want to be an actor and you don’t come from an acting background, all you need is dedication and determination.”







Even though millions of people around the world seek fame, only some can achieve it. So what’s the secret to success in the cutthroat world of entertainment?

While the movie world is known for its glamour, fame and incredible earnings, the stories told on stage are often a re-imagining of what happens in the real world. Here is what War actor Yash Raj Singh has to say about his journey to becoming a global player and action star.

“A lot of people say that acting is a skill you are born with. Either you have the skill or you don’t. However, I believe that is not necessarily true. Acting, like any other profession, requires specific skills that are acquired through perseverance and hard work.

He elaborates further, “If you’re serious about becoming an actor and you don’t come from an acting background, there are many different ways to do it; all you need is dedication and determination.

Talking about his background, he shares how he realized he wanted to become an actor after graduating from Delhi University with a law degree and decided to enroll in the Film School of Los Angeles.

“I went to Los Angeles to study cinema. I devoted myself to learning and observing their style of cinema. My main goal was to find out if I had what it takes to become an actor. So I put it all in and applied what I had learned while working as an assistant director at Yash Raj Studios.

He continues, “I found my time at film school to be an incredibly rich learning experience. It was there that I learned to take my childhood memories of growing up in Lucknow and the many facets of life I had lived and bring them to the big screen.

yash further highlights what drew him to acting and why he pursued the profession with such passion.

“As children, we begin to play different roles when we act out our favorite stories and fantasies. As human beings, there are so many things we want to do and be. many different roles and to explore incredibly diverse lives. The ability to live so many lives is the best part of being an actor. You are free to engage in the game for the rest of your life.

At the same time, Yash also discusses how pursuing your passions is an essential part of being an actor.

“I love martial arts, horseback riding and trying new things like scuba diving etc. And I see how the dedicated pursuit of those passions has helped me become a better actor and gain the skills to try out different roles. These skills would have been useless to me in any other profession. However, playing allows me to pursue new activities and see how they enrich my abilities.

Yash further explains how acting, like other professions, requires or involves lifelong learning.

“When I decided to become an actor, it was a whole different time. Today, you can build a huge following by posting reels on social media. However, in my time, social media is not weren’t what they are today, and even YouTube and Google weren’t as advanced self-learning resources as they have become today. I knew I wanted to make movies but I didn’t I had no idea, and basically the only way for me to learn film and theater was to go to school.

He further credits Campus Univers Cascades, a highly regarded French stunt team, for helping him prepare for his role in an upcoming series with a major Hollywood company.

“As I said, each role requires you to play a different life and you need to learn the skills to portray it convincingly. In addition to acting on emotions, you also need to learn how to convey the right personality, role-related actions and mannerisms I have to thank my instructors at Cascades Universe Campus for teaching me how to mimic the correct body language and precise movements for one of the most important roles of my life.

Ultimately, he has some advice for budding actors.

“The only way to become an actor is to start using all the resources you have. First, go to film school; if you can’t, start taking online classes and join a troupe. theater near you. If you can’t make it, then start reading books on acting. Once you’ve made up your mind, you’ll find resources and opportunities all around you.

So what’s next for this dynamic actor? Although he remains tight-lipped about his next project, the buzz around town is that he will next try out one of the main characters in an upcoming action series produced by Lionsgate India. To learn more about his work and see what Yash does in his spare time, follow him on instagram And Facebook.

