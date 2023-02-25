Exclusive: Kajal Chonkar, wife and actor of Aashish Bhardwaj, famous for Mithai, accuses him of physical and mental abuse; says ‘his family refuses the marriage and he left me’

The news of actor Mithai Aashish Bhardwaj and Kajol Chonkar’s marriage through the registry came out a few weeks ago. However, all is not well between the couple and it took quite a disastrous turn.Aashish’s wife, Kajal, accused him of physical abuse, mental abuse, torture and also abandoning her. Their marriage history is also quite complicated and Kajal spoke in detail to ETimes TV about what exactly led to the marriage and desertion.Promise of marriage and abortion

Aashish and I had been a couple for about 3 years before and last year I told him to tell his parents about us. Aashish promised to marry me. On his Mithai show, I got pregnant and told him to tell his parents. I forced him to talk to his parents and he told me to give him time. He kept making excuses. Then, after a few days, he forced me to have an abortion, otherwise his parents won’t accept me. I aborted. Right after the abortion, he disappeared. He started ignoring me.

Try to contact his parents

Kajal then decided to get in touch with her parents. She said, Her parents knew about me. But when I called them to talk about our relationship, they said Aashish showed no such interest. They said I’m after him for the glory.

Kajal then took the legal route and filed an FIR against Aashish on September 9, 2022 at Versova Police Station. A copy of the FIR was also posted by Kajal on his Instagram. She had accused him of rape under the false pretense of marriage. Kajal mentioned that Aashish applied for early bail and it was rejected.

The turning point of history

The same day, I received a call from her sister and she told me that Aashish wanted to marry me. She wanted to meet me. Son Tauji approached me, came to meet me in Mumbai and gave me a shagun. He said to me, Ab tum hamari ghar ki bahu ho. I got emotional. I accepted it with honest intention thinking an elder stepped in and took that step. They took me to his hometown in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh. They arranged a court wedding there on October 12 last year.

Kajal mentioned that for a month everything was fine and their married life was bliss. The problems resurfaced after a month when Kajal returned from location filming. She said, When I came back, I wanted to get engaged. He behaved badly with me, he was physically violent, tore my clothes. He started mentally abusing me, torturing me endlessly.

She also added that Aashish would get really flustered whenever she brings up his bad behavior towards her before they got married. She said, He would continue to avoid the subject and I thought, let me stop talking about it and focus on what we have together.

The twist of history

While their marriage took place last year, in the civil status certificate it is mentioned that their marriage was celebrated on December 5, 2021 and presented to the civil status office on October 12. Kajal shared, I didn’t notice while signing it as I had it signed by me in a hurry. They played this trick to deny my FIR statement.

Abandon the Kajal

Kajal and Aasish were living together in Mumbai and the first mentioned, On February 7, Aashish told me that he was going out to meet his brother, who was in town. Once gone, he never came back. After a few days, I contacted his parents. They told me that Aashish showed them pictures of himself in an injured state. Whatever he did to me, he blamed me for it and made me the bad guy. His parents say he said “I’m mentally unstable and I threatened to kill him” and also hurt himself. They want us to divorce each other.

Kajal also added that their family is denying their marriage in their hometown and spreading false rumors that I am trying to trap their son for fame.

Kala was seen on the show Chikoo Yeh Ishq Nachaye and recently filmed for a webcast.

ETimes TV contacted Aashish Bhardwaj and he replied saying: These are all baseless allegations

