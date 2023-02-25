Indium Corporation introduces new team members





CLINTON— Indium Corporation, the Clinton-based company with global headquarters at 301 Woods Park Drive, announced the hiring of two new employees. Christine Potocki has joined Indium Corporation as a Strategic Human Resources (HR) Business Partner – International Integration. In this role, Potocki is an essential partner in international HR initiatives. She acts as a liaison and primary point of contact for HR teams outside of the United States, assisting with day-to-day operational items such as payroll and benefits administration. She also works with HR and site leadership teams around the world to ensure the company’s global teams are well-equipped for optimal success, supporting workforce planning, talent management and corporate program initiatives. Potocki brings nearly 20 years of human resources and operations experience to his new role. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of BNY Mellon, where she was responsible for overseeing the operations of more than 12 locations and 3,000 employees worldwide. She majored in East Asian Studies at Barnard College and Columbia University and speaks Japanese and Spanish. Amanda Hartnett has joined the company as Product Manager for Engineered Soldering Materials (ESM). In this role, Hartnett researches market opportunities for ESM products, develops competitive insights, and uses its experience to encourage customers to adopt Indium Corporation’s thermal interface material (TIM) products. She also plays a key role in the ongoing management of relationships with key customers. Hartnett is not new to Indium Corporation; she previously worked with the company as an application engineer from 2006 to 2013. Since then, she has worked as a science teacher in the Remsen and Sauquoit Valley school districts. Hartnett holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Utica and a master’s degree in business administration from SUNY Polytechnic Institute. She is a NYS Certified Master Teacher and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/indium-corporation-introduces-new-team-members,168042 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos