RACVB Board of Directors Discusses Collaborative Efforts to Bring More Entertainment and Rodeos to Town | Business

It was a “total success” and a solid foundation was formed for future civic events coming soon to Ridgecrest.

That was Executive Director Kari Crutcher’s comment as she updated her Board members on the Ridgecrest Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s (RACVB) participation in the highly successful Balsam Street event at the meeting. monthly last Wednesday.

During the manager’s report, Crutcher told the board that she spent a lot of time during January working with city officials and the Chamber of Commerce in an early effort to collaboration to produce A Night on Balsam which was held on February 10 on rue Baume.

“(It was) a total success in that we ran out of everything in about an hour. We estimated 1,000 people would be there, and we’re hearing between 3,000 and 4,000,” Crutcher said.

The fledgling event was not only a success and drew large crowds, but also provided many lessons learned, as the three collaborating entities are now planning more such events for the coming months.

Said Crutcher, “We already have plans to do another one in a few months, so more, more more.”

The February 10 event was a wine walk featuring stock from Tehachapi wineries and included beer, live music and plenty of food vendors.

After the wine walk, the Town of Ridgecrest circulated a public survey to get people’s feedback and suggestions, and the consensus was “more food, more space, and more drink.”

Attendees reported long lines, but many in attendance said they were happy with the overall experience.

Said Crutcher, “We were happy to participate and the city did a great job of coordinating.”

Crutcher also praised the city staff members who rolled up their sleeves and participated in and helped out with the wine walk.

Crutcher said his decision to join the collaborative effort to pursue the march of wine first was based on whether or not it would be fruitful to spend the resources of the RACVB by “putting one’s head on the bed”.

Said Crutcher, “Having developed these events, it will increase the pleasant experience of visitors, so in that it is very important that the RACVB is involved. Very helpful.”

Farris praised the collaborative effort that went into organizing the event.

“When we have guests visiting us, it gives them a great experience,” Farris said. “As these things become more and more popular, we will attract people. Even if it’s only semi-locally. People will commute from Tehachapi or if they’re from Bakersfield or Lancaster. They will stay in motels, spend their money here, and the next day they will go home.This is exactly what the RACVB needs.

Farris added that while no one came to town to attend A Night on Balsam Street, it was still a huge success and enough to quantify other visitors to make the trip for future wine walks.

Next, Crutcher said she is working with the Desert Empire Fairgrounds (DEF), members of town management and individuals from the rodeo circuit to increase the number of rodeos that come to town.

Said Crutcher, “This is a great target event that our city is perfectly suited for.”

Although the existing rodeo facility located on the fairgrounds “may need some work,” Crutcher said DEF executive director Chip Holloway has been receptive to feedback from rodeo experts and that a coordinated effort to increase the number of rodeo activities is underway.

Said Crutcher, “These rodeo people will travel to the end of the world for this, and we have people from Ridgecrest who are very interested in this. Between RACVB, the town of Ridgecrest and the fairgrounds, we are working together to develop that .”

Crutcher also suggested that the RACVB consider producing a guide, similar to the existing dinner and guide to local restaurants, to be placed in local hotels as a reference to other amenities the city has to offer visitors.

Said Crutcher, “My goal is to have it done by the end of February.”

In his film commission report, Crutcher said Ridgecrest only had one production during the month of January: a student film that was shot in one day at the Buttermilk Acres Store. The students traveled from Los Angeles to shoot the film and returned home the same day, so no motel nights were generated.

Said Crutcher, “It was good because they filmed the exterior of the building, the frontage road there and even inside. Buttermilk Acres were really thrilled to have them and it was a pleasure to work with them. .”

To better meet production agency criteria, Crutcher said the RACVB is currently working to expand its list of private properties whose owners are willing to offer their land and homes to stage managers.

Crutcher said the list of private properties available to film crews can include bare land, local businesses such as gas stations and private homes that have unique features, enough to entice production companies to make the move. trip to Ridgecrest as an alternative.

A film crew was looking for a house with a fancy shower, Crutcher said. This is just one example of the random characteristics directors look for when choosing a filming location.

Says Crutcher, “If we already know, for example, that the Frisbees and owners of Balsam Street are ready and locked and loaded, then we can say, ‘Oh, how about that. But it’s hard to react quickly until we know who’s on board.”

Although Los Angeles is full of luxurious bathrooms, Crutcher said what makes Ridgecrest so appealing to film crews is that Ridgecrest is easier to navigate compared to LA and the beauty of our desert landscape.

Although on hiatus for about five years, Crutcher said the California Filming Conference is back with the next conference scheduled for June 3. She said she plans to attend with more details to be made available next month. meeting.

After concluding his report, Crutcher introduced Chelsea Kesse as the new member of the RACVB board.

Board members present at the meeting were Executive Director Kari Crutcher, Chairman Bill Farris Jr., and Trustees Sarah Bradford, Charlotte Foisy, Megan McKenzie, and new Board Director Chelsea Kesse.