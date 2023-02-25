Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor at the 6th Annual HCA Film Awards

The 6th Annual Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, February 24.

In all, HCA members voted in 19 different categories that celebrate the best in cinema of 2022.

Among the winners at the ceremony: Brendan Fraser, who won Best Actor for his acclaimed performance as a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological drama The Whale.

He is widely considered the “comeback movie” of Indiana native Indianapolis, having worked on just three films since 2014.

At Friday’s awards ceremony, Fraser beat out formidable competitors including Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick).

Thereafter, he proudly posed for the photographers, his trophy in hand, decked out in a black suit.

Fraser was also joined for some photos with former colleague Christa Miller.

Scrubs fans may recall that Fraser had a memorable guest star on the hit medical sitcom where he played Ben Sullivan, a leukemia patient and brother to Jordan (Christa Miller) and Danni (Tara Reid).

At one point during their time in the spotlight together, Miller, 58, cuddled up next to her old friend, looking stylish in a black dress and her flowing dark brown tresses.

Following his success at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards ceremony, Fraser has now won two Best Actor trophies at major award ceremonies.

For his riveting performance as Charlie, a recluse who over time has seen his weight exceed 600 pounds, Fraser had already won Best Actor at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards in January.

He also earned nominations for Best Actor at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, both of which went to Austin Butler for his role in the Elvis biopic.

Fraser also has a pending nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, to be held Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.

The former Mummy star was also nominated for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

For the role of Charlie, Fraser spent four hours a day being fitted with prosthetics weighing up to 300 pounds. He also consulted with the Obesity Action Coalition and worked with a dance instructor for months before filming began to determine how his character would move with the excess weight.

From the start, when The Whale made its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival last September, Fraser was moved to tears of joy when he received a six-minute standing ovation.

It then had a limited theatrical release in the United States on December 9, 2022, before a wide release on December 21, just in time to be considered for numerous award shows.

So far, as of February 24, The Whale has grossed $28.4 million against a budget of just $3 million, but that will likely increase after it gets more recognition from various upcoming awards shows.

Besides the main man, the cast also features Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.

Some of the other UNHCR winners included Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) for Best Actress; Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) for Best Supporting Actor; and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) for Best Supporting Actress

Best Picture went to Everything Everywhere All At Once; Sarah Polley (Women Talking) won Best Adapted Screenplay; and Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) won Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.