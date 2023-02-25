Krushna Abhishek pulls Kashmera away from the paparazzi, she kisses him instead | Bollywood

Kashmera Shah appeared to be in high spirits at a recent party in Mumbai. The paparazzi caught her striking different poses for the cameras when her husband, Krushna Abhishek, nervously tried to lead her back inside the party venue.

Dressed in a white and black top and black skirt, Kashmera struck a few poses for the paparazzi before Krushna stopped her party. He took her hand and tried to pull her back inside. But Kashmera had none of that as she broke free from his grip, cupped his face in her hands and gave him a kiss and then a few more. Krushna couldn’t help but smile. Soon, Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary joins them and she too receives a kiss from Kashmera.

Kashmera made her acting debut with the 1996 film Yes Boss. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. She then appeared in several movies such as Koi Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya and many more. She has also been seen on Bigg Boss, Steal Ur Girlfriend, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. She married Krushna in 2013 and has two children with him, sons Rayaan and Krishaang.

Krushna Abhishek rose to fame with comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. He also starred in a few movies. Krushna is the nephew of actor Govinda.

Speaking to Indian Express recently about Kapil Sharma, Krushna said: I love Kapil, I love the show. He is so talented, he is like a friend and a brother, who has taken care of me so well over the years. There were people telling me he had changed, attitude aagaya hai (he has an attitude), don’t join his show. But let me tell you, this man is such a hardworking artist. The way he creates comedy holds up and takes the team with him, it’s not an easy task. For us, after doing this for years, it becomes really difficult to create new content. Do you tend to ask yourself ab naya kya (what can be new)? However, this man and this show do something different every time and make people laugh. It’s a great show.