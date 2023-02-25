Entertainment
Below analyst estimates, Warner Bros. Discovery posts a net loss of $2.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022
Black History Month continues! Originally published in 1975, For girls of color who have thought about suicide / When the rainbow is insufficient is a beautiful, passionate and fearless story of what it meant to be a woman of color in the 20th century.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Money, money, money must be funny: Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that it lost an additional $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter. This is despite the success of shows like The Last of Us on HBO and games like Hogwarts Legacy. lauren explain more.
-
Fashion layoffs: Second-hand clothing market Poshmark is now laying off employees just two months after it was acquired by Naver, kate reports.
-
Another Brick in the Wall: Ron explains why a potential competition lawsuit from the US Department of Justice could derail the pending $20 billion Adobe-Figma deal.
Startups and VCs
The truth is, Mobile World Congress (MWC) was never a mainstream tech show per se, but the participation of various smartphone makers turned it into a convenient launch pad. brian explore in What we expect from MWC 2021.
Faced with enlisted co-founders and darkened bunkers, Ukraine’s tech industry continues on its way. Mike explores how, one year after the invasion of Russia, Ukrainian startups show amazing resilience.
And we have five more for you:
-
pay, pay pay: Telecom giant Airtel considering stake in Paytmby pot holder.
-
Buy, buy, buy: Rebuy is here to change the shopping experience for customers, one personalization at a time, Christina reports.
-
deb, dev, dev: Alchemy launches a tool which allows developers to start building dApps in 4 minutes, Jacqueline reports.
-
Ai, ai, ai: Natasha L report how Voicemod teams up with $14.5 million to ride the boom in generative (sonic) AI.
-
Picture, picture, picture: Envisionit Deep AI in South Africa secures $1.65 million to expand access to medical imagingreports Anne.
5 Questions Emerging Managers Should Ask Before Selecting an LP
Picture credits: Constantin Johnny (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Before an emerging manager can start backing startups, he must first earn the trust of limited partners willing to bet on his investment thesis.
“Each rung in the decision-making ladder increases the risk of dismissal, loss of information or miscommunication, which can be mitigated if you can present yourself to decision-makers quickly,” says Linda Greub, co-founder and managing partner of Avestria Ventures.
Drawing on his own experience, Greub shares five questions emerging managers can ask “to find the investors most likely to believe in you.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
A new group of hackers called CH01 defaced russian websites to get them to broadcast a video of the Kremlin on fire. Lawrence see you.
Google One subscribers can rejoice with the news that they now have access to Google Photos new AI-powered Magic Eraser which will remove unwanted content from images, Sarah reports.
We have a treat for you: six stories instead of five:
