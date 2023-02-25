Bollywood To Bash Kaithi Remake? Featuring 3 heroines and an object song..!





Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan played the lead role in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kaithi, with Karthi in the lead role, was released in 2019 and became a blockbuster hit, rivaling Vijay’s Bigil. It was known for its fast pace and tense storytelling, although it had no heroine or songs. To read also: Teaser Of Kaithi Hindi Remake released!! Tamil fans couldn’t resist trolling Following the huge success of the Tamil film, various filmmakers have expressed interest in remaking it. Ajay Devgan has announced that he has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Kaithi and will be directing the film himself, as well as playing the lead role. Kaithi’s Hindi version is titled Bola, and filming has wrapped, with the film due to be released soon. The news of Bola, the Hindi remake of Kaithi, was surprised and shocked. The original film was known for having no heroine or songs but Ajay Devgan would have chosen three heroines in the Hindi version including Amala Paul, Tabu and Rai Lakshmi. It has been reported that Amala Paul will play the lead role opposite Ajay Devgan, while Tabu will play the role of Naren, a policeman. The addition of a new article song featuring Rai Lakshmi has further raised eyebrows among Tamil fans. To read also: Anbu died in Kaithi, how did he come back?? Fan requested!! This is how Loki responded The decision to include three heroines and an article song in the Hindi remake drew mixed reactions from fans. Some are disappointed that the filmmakers chose to deviate from the original, while others are excited to see the new additions to the story. Some Tamil fans have even created memes expressing their disappointment, with one popular meme reading, “What a shame sir”. It remains to be seen how Bola will be received by audiences upon release. Fans of the original Kaithi will no doubt be curious to see how Ajay Devgan adapted the story for the Hindi version, while others might be drawn to the lead actor’s star power and the inclusion of three heroines. Whatever the reception, Bola is sure to generate buzz and spark conversations about the nature of remakes and the creative choices filmmakers make when adapting a hit film for a new audience. Witness a cursed love story #BholaaIn3D #BholaaMarch 30@ajaydevgn #Taboo @Amala_ams #VineetKumar @imsanjaimishra @raogajraj #DeepakDobriyal @Tarun_Gahlot @ADFilms @TSeries @dreamwarriorpic @RelianceEnt #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/vOaX3FJUB2 INOX Leisure Ltd. (@INOXMovies) February 20, 2023 Also read: Kaithi also copied from this cult classic Hollywood movie?? Check !! Check out some of the reactions below: #Kaithi Remake Nude Solli Ennada Panni Vachirukeenga https://t.co/IZ20Uy4VrX pic.twitter.com/IdhLFaRqTn Vadivelu Memes (@Vadivelumes) February 20, 2023 Where is the remake of the article song? pic.twitter.com/SQ0J7IKeph (@naveenbalan_) February 24, 2023 Dei nee kaithi remake panriya ila Annathat the remake panriya da? @ajaydevgn https://t.co/aPVZ4FmxEM Karthi (@crazykarthi42) February 3, 2023

