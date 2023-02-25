Marvels MODOK Actor Defends Controversial Retcon in Ant-Man: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Corey Stoll has taken a stand for his take on MODOK amid the controversy surrounding his MCU villain.

Stoll made a unique comeback in Ant Man 3 after originally playing Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in The ant Manwith its villain evolving into the MCU’s version of MODOK in the Quantum Realm.

The character was teased as a serious threat throughout the promotional tour for Ant Man 3showing amazing technology and new look.

But while this villain is an exciting addition to the MCU, many have complained about how radically different his origin story is from his comic book counterpart.

Corey Stoll Defends Ant-Man 3’s MODOK

Warning – the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Talk with Variety, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Corey Stoll has addressed social media reactions to his portrayal of MODOK in the MCU.

Although he admitted that he was not going online to see the reactions, Stoll explained that the fans were trying to “make this jump from a static two-dimensional image on the page” to a live action movie. He praised the team’s decision to piece together MODOK’s backstory, sharing his thoughts on how it “works in the context of Darrens arc:” for the MCU:

“Well, I’m not online at all. I think these characters are very close to a lot of people’s hearts. Everyone is trying to go from a two-dimensional static image to live action, and some things have to change. Jeff Loveness, who wrote the screenplay, and Peyton and Paul made a very strong choice to retcon, that’s the word? this new reason for MODOK to be. I think it really works. It works certainly in the context of the Darrens arc.

He also thought back to his own time as a comic book fan, acknowledging that there was “radically different versions of the same characters” in all comic book companies, explaining that not all of them will be loved equally:

“You know, what I’ve always loved as a comic book fan is that there would be these drastically different versions of the same characters. I was a huge Batman fan growing up. Frank Millers’ The Dark Knight Returns’ was this completely different character than ‘Year One’ or whatever. You don’t have to love everyone equally. There are none of these definitive characters.

In comparison, frog in the comics stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing”, with former AIM tech George Tarleton being the original character to transform into this villain.

He joined AIM to develop the Cosmic Cube but was mutated by the Scientist Supreme into a human computer, giving him superhuman intellect but also making his skull too big for his body. He was then placed on a survival unit called the “Doomsday Chair”, gaining psychic powers and a huge new ego.

In The MCU, Stoll’s Darren Cross Becomes MODOK After Being Shrunk Into The Quantum Realm In Late 2015 The ant Man. His arms, legs, and torso initially shrunk, leaving him with an abnormally large head before Kang fitted him with a suit to help him live and evolve.

Stoll also recalled when he was first approached about the new role, recognizing the name MODOK when director Peyton Reed first brought it up and sharing that he didn’t need it at all. to be sold for the role:

I knew he had the craziest name. When Peyton first told me about it, he said: Do you know a character named MODOK? And I said, Yeah, the guy with the big head. I don’t know if I’ve ever read a comic with him, but I’ve seen this image before. And I think once you see that image, you don’t forget it. It is one of a kind. It’s so over the top, scary and hilarious at the same time. So Peyton didn’t have to sell me the part at all. It was done.

For filming, Stoll was not on set during principal photography, instead filming his work after going through each scene individually and making everything feel like “ORGANIC” as possible :

“I wasn’t there while they were doing principal photography, but I was there just before they started. We just had a few tables and chairs set up with scripts. I had the dots on my face to the performance capture camera. We just walked through the stage, and then after we got to a place where we thought the scene was good, we got up and just filmed the scenes. It was all really organic. That felt more like a new room workshop than a $200 million movie.”

Ant-Man 3 team proud of MODOK Move

MODOK has been a source of controversy among fans and critics since the first screenings of Ant Man 3, with some thinking the MCU ruined his look while others saw him as a pretty accurate representation of the comics. But for Stoll himself, he was just thrilled to play such a wild and wacky character, especially given his history as a lifelong comic book fan.

MODOK’s appearance brought more than its fair share of comedic moments, especially thanks to the visuals of his body that have gone viral since the sequel’s debut.

Ultimately, this character simply gave the MCU another avenue to bring an iconic comic book name to life with a unique twist, giving Corey Stoll the opportunity to portray two of Ant-Man’s greatest adversaries. in one character.

And in his team efforts with Kang the Conqueror, he went through a lot of character development before his sacrifice in the final battle, earning a touching moment with Team Ant-Man at the end of the conflict.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters around the world.