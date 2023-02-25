Entertainment
RRR beats Top Gun to win Best Action Movie at Hollywood Critics Association Awards
RRR picked up four awards at Friday night’s Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. It collected trophies for Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original Song and Best Stunts for the action epic starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Director SS Rajamouli gave a speech on the recognition of stunt performers at the award shows. (Also read: SS Rajamouli says RRR not agenda driven, adds he faced objections from Hindus and Muslims)
In his speech after the Best Action Film win, SS Rajamouli said, “I think I have to go behind the scenes and check it out…I think I’m already going to start growing some wings…with the second! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can’t express in words how much it means…”
He continued, “It’s ‘Best Action Film’ (award), we won ‘Best Stunts’ (award), but probably ‘Best Stunt’ (award) was for best stunt choreographer…and …I really would have loved to have the stunt choreographers here to see this because I think that’s the team that works so hard and puts their lives on the line to entertain us. asking all grand prizes to create a special category for stunt choreographers… stunt choreographers they really, really deserve it!this is for all the stunt choreographers not only in my country but around the world who really work hard to entertain us all.”
After winning the Best International Feature Film award, Rajamouli brought Ram Charan on stage with him. The actor promised to continue making great films and Rajamouli dedicated his award to all his fellow filmmakers in India.
With this win, fans are pinning their hopes on an Oscar. The RRR team is currently in Los Angeles and will be attending the Oscars on March 12. The song RRR Naatu Naatu was nominated for an Oscar in the Original Song category. In January this year, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song.
Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Pinocchio’s Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Five days later, RRR picked up two more awards at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.
RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song for their track Naatu Naatu. It also won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film at a ceremony held in Los Angeles.
With ANI inputs.
