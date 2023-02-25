Search | Culture & Leisure

As the cloudy skies continue, we were lucky enough to still be able to see the moon, Jupiter and Venus to the west through the haze and clouds.
Jupiter is the upper star and Venus is the lower star. As the week progresses, the two will get closer and closer until they are side by side with a close approach to the two planets at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. They will be visible to the naked eye but, for those with telescopes, they will be so close together that you can see them together through the viewfinder.
You can also use binoculars to observe them. According EarthSky.org, after Wednesday, the planets will change places, where Venus will begin to rise higher while Jupiter will begin to descend lower. Interestingly enough, Venus will also be the brighter of the two.
They have another close approach Thursday at 2:41am, however, there aren’t too many of us at that time, so seeing them the night before at 9pm is much more convenient.
The conjunctions, or rapprochements, of Jupiter and Venus occur quite regularly. They happen roughly every 13 months or 399 days, so we see them roughly every year. The next one is March 1, 2023, according to EarthSky.org.
According Space.com, there is a 24-year cycle between the two planets. Since 39 revolutions of Venus is almost equal to 24 revolutions of Earth and 2 revolutions of Jupiter, just after 24 years, a Venus-Jupiter conjunction will appear under almost identical conditions.
At the time of writing, it is said that this will be clear after Wednesday, so perhaps the viewing conditions for Comet Green, or Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), as it looks officially called, will turn out to be better.
If you are still interested in trying to locate it, In-The-Sky.org has a search board to help locate it as it is not visible to the naked eye. According to his chart, he is still in the constellation of Taurus but will move to the constellation of Eridanus from March 3.
From Saturday, it will be visible at 7 p.m. and will become visible a minute later as the days go by. It’s not as bright as it used to be because it’s now starting to move away from our planet. In-The-Sky.org has some maps of the comet. One only lists dates up to March 12, although another lists dates up to May 1. I don’t know how easy it will be to see as it gets darker and darker. It looks like the first few days of March will be your best chance of seeing the comet. This will be difficult as March 7 approaches, as that is when the moon will be full.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos