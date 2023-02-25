From ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Padmaavat,’ check out the best actor movies to watch





New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who turns 42 on Saturday, has been entertaining audiences for over a decade now with his charming personality, dance moves and versatile acting skills. From his early days as a chocolatier to his recent transformation into a versatile actor, Shahid has come a long way in his career.

As the Bollywood idol celebrates her birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of her most memorable performances on the big screen. Here are some of his best movies that left a lasting impression on his fans: ‘Jab We Met’ (2007) This romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali marked a turning point in Shahid’s career. He played the role of Aditya Kashyap, a depressed businessman who meets a free-spirited girl named Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor. Shahid’s performance as the brooding Aditya earned her critical acclaim and a huge fan following. ‘Kaminey’ (2009) Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this crime thriller featured Shahid in a dual role of twin brothers with speech impairments. Its nuanced portrayal of Charlie and Guddu has won critical and public acclaim. The film was also notable for its bold screenplay and soundtrack, composed by Bhardwaj himself. ‘Haider’ (2014) Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet saw Shahid in one of his most intense roles yet. He played the title character, a young man who returns to his hometown of Kashmir to find his missing father and his mother in a relationship with his uncle. Shahid’s performance as a confrontational and vengeful Haider has earned him numerous awards and accolades. ‘Udta Punjab’ (2016) In this hard-hitting drama about drug addiction in Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Shahid played the role of Tommy Singh, a troubled rockstar who gets caught up in the drug trade. His performance as the drug-addicted and erratic Tommy was widely praised, and the film itself sparked controversy due to its outspoken depiction of drug addiction. ‘Padmaavat’ (2018) Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is a period drama that tells the story of Rani Padmavati, a queen known for her beauty and bravery. Shahid played the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmavati’s husband, who is determined to protect her from the evil intentions of the tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. Shahid’s performance as the valiant and righteous Ratan Singh was a highlight of the film. These are just a few of Shahid Kapoor’s best films that have established him as one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. As he continues to experiment with various roles and genres, his fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects.

