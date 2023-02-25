RRR Roars Again and Wins Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards





Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli on stage. (courtesy: HCAreviews) New Delhi: This is not an exercise. THE RRR juggernaut continues with back-to-back wins at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles. The film won Best International Film as well as 3 major awards including Best Action Film, Best Stunts and Best Original Song for the Oscar nominated film. Naatu Naatu. Director SS Rajamouli and lead actor Ram Charan received the award. Jr NTR was MIA at the ceremony. SS Rajamoul said during his acceptance speech, “Aaah! The best international film… Again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it’s up to all of us to believe that we can truly make international films! Thank you HCA for this…it means a lot. Thank you very much…a lot. Jai Hind.” Meanwhile, Ram Charan said this while accepting the award: “I didn’t expect to go (on) stage, because my director told me to accompany him, so… thank you very much for giving us I love all of this, just a great answer, so we’ll come back with better movies and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA.” The moment RRR won the award for best international film. And the HCA award for best international film goes to… RRR#RRR#RRRMovie#RamCharan#SSRajamouli#NTRamaRaoJr#HCAFilmAwards#Best International Filmpic.twitter.com/kyGisEQDvU Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023 RRR led the international awards season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year,RRR won two awards – Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. He is also an Oscar nominee. RRR, set in the 1920s, is a fictional story based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. He also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from audiences both in India and across the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/rrr-roars-again-wins-best-international-film-at-hollywood-critics-association-awards-3812971 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos