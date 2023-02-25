Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani reveals how Shah Rukh Khan keeps his team happy | Bollywood
Rajkumar Hirani, who is working with actor Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki, has shared his feelings about their upcoming collaboration. The filmmaker also opened up about how the actor prepared for film sets, surprising him with his work ethic. He also talked about how happy Shah Rukh was to keep everyone around him, making the filmmaker wish he had worked with him earlier in his career. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about Dunki: In English it would be Donkey)
Like Shah Rukh, Rajkumar returns to film after a long hiatus. His latest film, Sanju, a biopic about actor Sanjay Dutt, was released in 2018. Dunki, also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, and was co-written with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. The filmmaker said recently that Dunki is “a very capable film with lots of monologues and long scenes”, but Shah Rukh has the whole script memorized in his head. He went on to say that working with the actor was “such a joy.”
In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker said: “He shoots videos of a scene at his house and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways to go. Before I go to the set, I know what he is sending will do. Sometimes I’ve saved two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and he’s fluent in the language. He completely surprised me by coming in at 7 a.m. to shoot .
He added: “He is also aware that I sleep early. Pooja [Dadlani] (Manager of Shah Rukhs) told him not to keep me up late. So he calls me early. He keeps teasing me that by the time the shoot is over he will have converted me. Subah kaun uthta hai? (Who wakes up in the morning?) He keeps his team happy. They eat and party together. They are a big family for him. I wish I had worked with him sooner.”
Shah Rukh’s latest film, Pathaan, was released on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It has already become a blockbuster and has earned over 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide. Dunki will be released in December 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/rajkumar-hirani-reveals-how-shah-rukh-khan-keeps-his-team-happy-101677321490207.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket Stadiums – The most picturesque and dramatic international cricket venues in the world
- Shardul Thakur’s Haldi: The Indian star dances to the family-famous Bollywood hit; SHOW
- Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surface
- Brexit news: UK fishermen blow EU trawlers ‘bullying our boats’ out of UK waters | Politics | News
- Mysterious shaking was reported in San Diego County Friday morning
- A Norwegian child protection case becomes a Bollywood film: catastrophic consequences
- Think PM Modi will bail out Pakistan
- Australia take on resurgent South Africa women’s team in T20 World Cup cricket final
- Pollster shows how Russians feel about their economy
- Widespread drug-resistant dysentery rises in US
- Interpersonal variability of the human gut virome confounds disease signal detection in IBD
- Bollywood’s new anti-Pakistan film Martin casts Islamabad as a wasteland