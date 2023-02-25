Rajkumar Hirani reveals how Shah Rukh Khan keeps his team happy | Bollywood

Rajkumar Hirani, who is working with actor Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki, has shared his feelings about their upcoming collaboration. The filmmaker also opened up about how the actor prepared for film sets, surprising him with his work ethic. He also talked about how happy Shah Rukh was to keep everyone around him, making the filmmaker wish he had worked with him earlier in his career. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about Dunki: In English it would be Donkey)

Like Shah Rukh, Rajkumar returns to film after a long hiatus. His latest film, Sanju, a biopic about actor Sanjay Dutt, was released in 2018. Dunki, also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, and was co-written with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. The filmmaker said recently that Dunki is “a very capable film with lots of monologues and long scenes”, but Shah Rukh has the whole script memorized in his head. He went on to say that working with the actor was “such a joy.”

In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker said: “He shoots videos of a scene at his house and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways to go. Before I go to the set, I know what he is sending will do. Sometimes I’ve saved two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and he’s fluent in the language. He completely surprised me by coming in at 7 a.m. to shoot .

He added: “He is also aware that I sleep early. Pooja [Dadlani] (Manager of Shah Rukhs) told him not to keep me up late. So he calls me early. He keeps teasing me that by the time the shoot is over he will have converted me. Subah kaun uthta hai? (Who wakes up in the morning?) He keeps his team happy. They eat and party together. They are a big family for him. I wish I had worked with him sooner.”

Shah Rukh’s latest film, Pathaan, was released on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It has already become a blockbuster and has earned over 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide. Dunki will be released in December 2023.