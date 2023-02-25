Shahid Kapoor’s birthday special: Let’s remember the Bollywood boy next door’s cinematic journey | Entertainment News





When we think of early 2000s Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor is a name on our lips. The star turns 42 today. Many of his Hindi film industry friends are seen wishing the darling B-town boy good luck and life.

When one thinks of early 2000s Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor’s name comes first as the cutest actor of that era. The actor turned a year older but as they say, age is just a number. On his 42nd birthday, many in his friend’s industry wished the actor good luck and life. Shahid has undoubtedly given some of the most iconic Hindi romantic comedies to Indian cinema. So, here’s a look at his journey in the film industry so far. To read also: Urfi Javed reveals his traumatic past; talks openly about his abusive childhood

The youth of Shahid Kapoor He was born on February 25, 1981 in a family with film origins, father Pankaj Kapur and mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid entered the film world as a background dancer in the 90s and made his debut in a romantic comedy “Ishq Vishq” in 2003. The actor won the Filmfare Award for “Best Acting Debut” for the same.

Shahid Kapoor’s journey in the film industry Stardom came early in Shahid’s life and eventually he started his flawless journey in movies. Her roles in movies like “Vivah” (2006) and Imtiaz Ali’s “Jab We Met” (2007) are still talked about by her fans. After a couple of years of unsuccessful films, the actor once again gave amazing masterpieces. ‘R Rajkumar’ – the action drama (2013) was a comeback film for the star. The classic Hamlet character in 2014’s ‘Haider’ and ‘Udta Punjab’ won the actor two Filmfare awards. Although her most acclaimed and box office success is undoubtedly Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavaat” (2018) and the most talked about romantic drama of 2019 “Kabir Singh”, played against Kiara Advani.

The personal life of Shahid Kapoor In 2015, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput. The actor became the talk of the town when he married out of the industry. The couple became in 2016 with the birth of their daughter Misha. They later welcomed a baby boy in 2018. The couple are often seen sharing their pasty photos on their social media platforms. With an ever-growing personality, Shahid turned 42 today and his fans can’t wait to see their favorite actor do much bigger films and projects in the future. – PTC PUNJABI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ptcpunjabi.co.in/ptc-punjabi-buzz/shahid-kapoor-birthday-special-lets-recall-bollywoods-boy-next-doors-film-journey-412845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos