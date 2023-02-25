When Bollywood celebrities forgot their privileges

Girish Shukla Updated: 3 hours ago Follow

Celebrities are often placed on a pedestal, and their every move and word is scrutinized by the public. It is not uncommon for them to forget the privileges that come with their stardom, leading to insensitive and nonsensical remarks. The consequences of such statements can be far-reaching and often highlight the callousness of those in power. Here are eight instances where celebrities completely forgot how privilege works and the nuances of their remarks that were insensitive to society as a whole.



Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, a Bollywood actress, is known for her roles in critically acclaimed films. She said in a recent interview that she was raised in a middle-class home where her mother was a teacher and her father an IAS officer. However, his statement is an understatement of his privilege. Being the child of an IAS officer and a teacher, Shweta enjoyed an education and social status that many people could only dream of. By minimizing her privileges, she ignores the struggles of those without access to similar opportunities.

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor, a socialite and actress, is known for her appearances on the reality show “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”. She made fun of her governess in one episode for not understanding what Le Bal was. His statement highlighted the class divide that exists in India and the lack of empathy shown by the privileged towards the less fortunate. It is essential to recognize that the inability to afford luxury does not diminish a person’s worth and that being privileged is not an accomplishment.



Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is the child of famous actor Anil Kapoor, is renowned for being outspoken on a variety of social issues. She had, however, recently discussed nepotism and how that is part of being her father’s daughter. Her tweet continues the belief that talent and hard work aren’t the only factors that contribute to success in the entertainment industry. Nepotism in Bollywood has been a controversial topic, and Sonam’s statement only adds to the frustration and disappointment felt by those who are denied opportunities due to their lack of connections.



Harshvardhan Kapoor

In an interview, Harshvardhan Kapoor revealed that he has to pay for his own lifestyle. It seems really naive of him not knowing how most people his age behave in such a situation. Financial independence is something everyone should have, at their age, and Harshvardhan’s statement downplays the hardships people from disadvantaged backgrounds endure to achieve it.



Ranveer Singh

According to Ranveer Singh, her family had to save money to take summer vacations abroad because they were not “rich enough”. His claim may seem innocent at first glance, but it exposes the distorted view of wealth that is common in the entertainment industry. Most Indians cannot afford the luxury of taking summer vacations outside the country, and Ranveer’s remark underscores how little concern the wealthy have for those less fortunate.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, during confinement, had compared comedy to working in a hospital. His statement downplays the critical work done by health care workers and highlights the tendency of the privileged to idealize their professions. It is essential to recognize that professions such as acting do not have the same value as those that contribute directly to the well-being of society.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has made a statement insensitive to the representation of women in the entertainment industry. He claimed that women are not allowed to work in films in his household, perpetuating gender biases that limit women’s opportunities. This highlights the importance of recognizing the biases that exist in society and working to create an inclusive industry that does not discriminate on the basis of gender.

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi is a Bollywood actress and television personality. On her trip, she tweeted that life isn’t meant to be hidden. This tweet showed a lack of empathy towards the then ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. Pooja’s statement highlighted the tendency of the privileged to ignore the struggles faced by the general public and the need to recognize the importance of taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

