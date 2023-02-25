Bollywood celebrities who married their childhood sweethearts





In the glittering world of Bollywood, relationships are constantly changing. It’s common to hear about actors getting together or breaking up. Nevertheless, some couples have been together for a very long time and serve as role models for relationship goals. Shah Rukh Khan, in Varun Dhawan, these real-life couples inspire us to believe in first love, commitment, dedication and bliss forever. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal The fact that Varun and Natasha Dalal were childhood sweethearts has never been a secret. He is one of the few artists who has openly acknowledged his relationship with his girlfriend and has never shied away from making public appearances with her. Even before Varun started his acting career, the couple was dating. Their relationship started in high school, where Varun fell in love. And since then, they have never left each other. On January 24, 2021, the couple exchanged vows and set some key childhood love goals. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan When King Khan first laid eyes on Gauri during his school days, it was love at first sight. It was simple for them because of their experience in interreligious relations. They married in a conventional Hindu ceremony in 1991, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Ideal power torque! Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Ayushmann’s love story is quite unorthodox, as are his films. A long-term commitment followed a love affair that began in physics tutoring sessions. They both had a crush on each other but waited a very long time to admit it. And when they did, Tahira’s parents proved difficult to convince because Ayushmann was still a rookie actor at the time. They got married in 2011 and have been going strong ever since. Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty Before getting married, the couple had almost ten years of relationship. The couple had a hard time convincing their parents because of their cultural differences. They had to wait nine years for their families to approve their marriage, which took place in 1991. They have been in a relationship for thirty years. Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh Zayed had proposed four times to Malaika, and they went to the same school. After getting married in 2005, the couple are still very much in love. Zayed’s long, sentimental posts on Instagram are proof of that. Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYUnN7WoFqB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Fardeen made the decision to propose to Natasha, a childhood friend, while on a transatlantic flight. Since their marriage in 2005, their relationship has only grown closer. Read also : Vijay Varma has the cutest nickname for his rumored girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia Tell us in the comments which of these pairs do you like the most and who do you consider your inspiration for your love? Tell us in the comments which of these couples you like the most, and who do you consider your inspiration for your love?

