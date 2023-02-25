Folk veteran Iris DeMent shows us the “world” she worked onExBulletin



“I truly believe that I have been given the ability to deliver my songs,” says folk and country singer-songwriter Iris DeMent from her home in Iowa City, Iowa. “Not everyone will have them, but there are people who have them and they need them. For more than 30 years, Dement has been one of roots music’s most distinctive and spiritually sought-after voices, work that earned her a few Grammy nominations but never made her a winner. familiar name. working on a worldcomes out today.

DeMent, born in Arkansas and the youngest of 14 children, says she mostly grew up in church, where she learned to ask a lot of questions about their faith from watching her mother, a questioning nature that shows in her songs all the way back to his debut in 1992, infamous angel.

“Everybody’s wondering what and where they’re all from / Everybody’s worried about where they’ll all go when it’s all over,” she sings on “Let the Mystery Be,” “but nobody don’t know for sure and so I don’t care / I think I’ll let the mystery be.”

DeMent is as authentic as it gets, says country music historian and Hall of Famer Marty Stuart. “You can listen to most artists and say who inspired them or where they learned from,” he says. “There are very few artists who are so original that it’s almost non-existent. What I hear, when I hear Iris, is just total originality.”

Stuart produced a song that was an introduction for many to the work of DeMent, an offbeat late ’90s duet she sang with her longtime collaborator, the late and legendary John Prine. DeMent remembers when Prine faxed him the lyrics to the now famous song, “In Spite of Ourselves.”

“I saw the words and…I walked out of the Pentecostal church and was like, ‘I can’t do this. I mean, like, my heart started racing. I can not do that.”

Here’s what Iris ended up singing:

“He hasn’t had sex in a month Sunday, I caught him once and he was sniffing my underwear / He’s not too lively but he gets things done / Drinks his beer like it’s oxygen / It’s my baby and me ‘ I’m his darling / I’ll never let him go…”

DeMent says, with a smile, that’s not atypical for a handful of Prine’s lyrics “of course everyone loved it”.

Prine died after contracting COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, joining a growing group of personalities from DeMent’s life who are no longer physically around but still appear in music.

“John was so present when he was here. Like a few other people I know…my mother [is] in this category … they were so here“, says DeMent. “I don’t mean to be scary about it, but I feel like I’m wearing it and it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

You can hear these presences guiding her in the songs of working on a worldall written at home in Iowa City, the title track, which begins the record, was written just after the 2016 election.

“I had so much trouble I almost lost my mind / Started waking up every morning filled with sadness and fear and dread,” she sings. “I sing this song and feel empowered,” DeMent says. “I feel like a part of this human family that has been here for a very long time and a number of us continue, and I have work to do.”

Songwriter Ana Egge was thrilled when DeMent showed her these new songs last year. She says they talk about the influence DeMent has on musicians like her.

“I remember one time she said, ‘Ana, do you think anyone ever asked Johnny Cash who Johnny Cash should be?’ ‘ said Egge. “She said, ‘I don’t think so.’ She said, ‘Be who you are, understand this and continue to understand this.’ “

DeMent says that, even at 62, she continues to understand.

“For some strange reason, the type of culture we live in makes it even harder to memorize what we know,” says Dement. “I think I write in a way that’s what I’m trying to do for myself, and I use them for myself in the same way, and then I send them (my songs) out into the world.”