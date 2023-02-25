A Norwegian child protection case becomes a Bollywood film: catastrophic consequences

In a new film, one of India’s biggest movie stars plays a mother who was deprived of two children by Norway’s child protection agency. The film is based on a true story and will damage Norway’s reputation, the lawyer believes.

March 17th is the blockbuster premiere Mrs. Chatterjee against Norwaya Bollywood film starring one of India’s leading movie stars, Rani Mukherjee.

The trailer has already been viewed over 15 million times. Among other things, it appears:

Based on a true story… The story of a mother’s struggle, love and courage… that shocked an entire nation.

Two children taken away by child protection

What story is the film based on?

In May 2011, Stavanger Child Protection abducted two young children from an Indian couple who lived in the municipality. The five-month-old daughter and three-year-old son were taken to the emergency room.

It was a report of concern from the crèche that prompted child protection to intervene.

The parents thought that everything happened because of cultural differences.

My wife is used to feeding with her hands, but the daycare people said she should feed with a spoon. When she did this, they wrote in the documents that it was force-feeding, the father told TV2 in 2012.

A director of the municipality of Stavanger said at the time that it was not about cultural differences, but about the best interests of children.

The case nevertheless received a lot of attention in the Indian media, where it was dubbed the Norway Nightmare. The Indian authorities were heavily involved. Also Jonas Gahr Stre, who was then Minister of Foreign Affairs, got involved.

It has created violent diplomatic storms.

The case ended with the children’s uncle being awarded custody of the children.

In 2012, Indian women protested outside the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi, India:

The Indian parents’ Norwegian lawyer, Svein Kjetil Lode Svendsen, has nothing against making a film about the case.

I think g and watch the movie. It will be interesting to see what perspective the filmmakers have chosen. It was a case that received enormous media attention and with many different aspects, he says.

Lode Svendsen has yet to see the trailer, but expects it to be featured as well.

very unhappy

Modern Det India author Rina Sunder says the upcoming film is big in India, but will also be widely released in Asian and African countries.

Rani Mukhjerjee is one of India’s biggest stars. She is responsible for many of Bollywood’s biggest box office hits. The Bollywood elite also supports Rani’s film, and it gives huge promotion, she says.

Sunder fears the consequences for trade and relations between India and Norway due to the poor mention of Norway.

This can have disastrous consequences, she says and clarifies:

Norway’s goal is to improve trade with India and strengthen our relationship with that country. India is the world’s fifth largest economy and one of the five fastest growing economies.

She then points out that Norway is not portrayed in a very flattering light in the trailer and that the lead actor claims that Norway and Norwegians’ view of India and Indians is condescending; that the Indians are poor and have no culture.

The impression left by the trailer will be that Norway is an inhumane country with a child protection agency that steals children. Foster care is considered a business. It is very unfortunate that Norway and Norwegians are labeled as non-human beings, says Sunder.

VISITING MINISTER: Rina Sunder with Business Minister Jan Christian Venstre (Ap), who visited India with a trade delegation two weeks ago.

norway dmt many times

Since 2015, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has handled 40 child protection cases against Norway. Human rights lawyer Gro Hillestad Thune has worked in particular on child protection cases as a judge in the human rights court. For many years she reported on human rights violations in Norwegian child protection.

This film will reinforce Norway’s bad reputation internationally, and it is deserved.

Many people abroad react with reasonable anger after their experiences with Norway’s child protection system, Thune believes.

This film is, as if sent from heaven, a serious awareness of bad practices, which unfortunately are far too numerous in child protection. Norway m week.

BUFDIR: Kristin Ugstad Steinrem, Director of International Services.

Said profit is downright wrong

The Directorate for Children, Youth and Families (Bufdir) is well aware that the film will premiere soon, but states that it is too early to comment on it, and the reputational consequences, before having seen it.

We would like to contribute to a good dialogue and good information about the Norwegian child protection system, both in Norway and abroad – among individuals, the press and foreign authorities, says Kristin Ugstad Steinrem , director of the international services department in Bufdir.

In the trailer for the film, it is stated that the children are placed in foster homes for profit.

This is an opinion we have also heard before, and it is completely wrong. It is important to emphasize, says Steinrem.

Steinheim says it’s unfortunate for trust in Norway’s child protection system if the public feels such statements or perceptions are true.

There are strict conditions in the law that must be met before a decision is made on the care of children in Norway, and such a decision should be the last resort.

We’re happy to contribute with comments and answers to questions that should come up after seeing the film, Steinheim says.