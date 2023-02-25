Shardul Thakur’s Haldi: The Indian star dances to the family-famous Bollywood hit; SHOW

Indian versatile player Shardul Thakur is set to marry Shardul can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song ‘Zingaat’ with his future wife and fiancé Mittali Parulkar on February 27. ceremony at his home on Saturday. In a video that is going viral on various social media platforms, Shardul can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song “Zingaat” with his future wife. Shardul got engaged to his friend in November 2021 in a ceremony attended by India captain Rohit Sharma.

Shardul Thakur’s career

Shardul is an Indian cricketer born on October 16, 1991 in Maharashtra, India. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a lower-order right-handed batsman. Shardul made his first class cricket debut for Mumbai in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season. He played a vital role in Mumbai’s victory in the final of this tournament, taking eight wickets.

Shardul made his international debut for India in a One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in August 2017. He won his first international cricket wicket in his second ODI, which was also against Sri Lanka . In his third ODI, he won four wickets including a hat-trick, becoming the fourth Indian bowler to achieve the feat in an ODI. Shardul has since featured in several ODI and T20I matches for India.

Shardul made his Test debut for India in October 2018, in a game against West Indies. He won his first Test wicket in his first match and went on to take four wickets in the match. Shardul has also played in several IPL seasons for various teams including Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants and Chennai Super Kings.

Shardul is known for his ability to swing the ball and his consistent pace. He also showed a knack for picking up crucial wickets in important matches.

Image: Instagram/shardulthakur16