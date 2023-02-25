Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants to work in Pakistani movies? The actor clarifies – News





He drew criticism from followers on social media for his statement AFP By web office Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 16:24 Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has always been careful about what he says in public and is known to steer clear of controversy. However, the actor recently ran into trouble over a statement about working in a Pakistani film he directed earlier at an earlier event. Now, after much pressure from followers on social media, the actor has made a clarification. Kapoor believes his statement was “misinterpreted” and that he “didn’t want it to be controversial in any way”, according to an article in an Indian daily. The incident happened in December last year when Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia alongside other top Bollywood stars. He was on a panel at the event when a filmmaker asked him if he would be willing to work in a Pakistani film if the film was set elsewhere. “Of course, sir. I think there are no borders for artists, especially for the arts… Of course, I would like to,” Kapoor replied to a Pakistani filmmaker’s question. I think my statement was misinterpreted. I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question: if you have a good subject, would you do it? So I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way. I don’t think it wasn’t a big controversy) But, to me, movies are movies, art is art,” he said in an Indian Express report. “I have already worked with (Pakistani star) Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he added. According to Kapoor, several Pakistani artists have made contributions to Indian cinema in the past. So cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees borders. But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time. Actors Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’s upcoming film marks his first on-screen pairing with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to hit theaters on March 8.

