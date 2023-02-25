Zeenat Aman talks about gender pay gap in Bollywood; Said nothing’s changed in the last 50 years

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut two weeks ago, and since then she has been capturing the hearts of her fans with her wonderful posts. So far, the veteran actress has shared about 12 posts. Along with the photos, Zeenat Aman also shared some interesting trivia, career thoughts, and more. She is widely praised for using the platform to share ideas and highlight relevant issues. In her last post, Zeenat Aman shared a BTS video of one of her most popular songs Laila O Laila, from the 1980 film Qurbani. She spoke about the gender pay gap and expressed her disappointment that Bollywood women still don’t have equal pay.

In the video shared by Zeenat Aman, she is seen dancing to Laila O Laila. After that, she is seen giving an interview during which she mentions that the women have mostly only been given ornamental roles in which they sing, dance, and prance around the male lead. She added that it is exciting to see women demanding good roles and refusing roles that are only ornamental. In her caption, Zeenat Aman wrote that the video is from the late 1970s, when Keith Adam of the Australian Broadcasting Commission dropped by Qurbani’s set and interviewed her. She said it has been nearly 50 years since the footage was shot, and while Bollywood has changed in terms of the roles available to women, nothing has changed when it comes to the gender pay gap.

It’s been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed tremendously since then. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed is the gender pay gap. In my day, I was hailed as the highest paid actress, but the pay disparity between my male co-stars and myself was so big it was laughable, she wrote.

She added, The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have equal pay. Women have always worked, and I really think it’s now up to our men – actors, directors, producers – to make sure their female colleagues (not just the stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if someone actually did it.