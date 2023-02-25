Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra marries Kirtida Mistry





Ribbhu Mehra with Kirtida Mistry. (courtesy: ribbhu.mehra_djribz) New Delhi: TV actress Kirtida Mistry tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ribbhu Mehra earlier this week. The wedding festivities reportedly took place at Ribbhu’s family home in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Photos from their dream wedding have made their way onto social media. Kirtida looks stunning in her beige colored lehenga. Ribbhu chose a Sherwani in a similar shade for the special day. Sharing a perfect moment from their album, the couple, in a joint post, wrote, Mr and Mrs Mehra. Special thanks to my sister in law Ruchi Sharma who made this wedding a dream wedding for us. Thanking all of our family, friends, brothers and sisters for making this festival a beautiful 3 day festival for us. Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra’s marriage was an intimate affair. Besides family and close relatives, actress Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala were part of the celebration. The couple’s industry friends sent their warmest regards. Actor Karan V Grover, who has worked with the couple before, wrote: Congratulations, Badhaai ho badhaai to brother and sister-in-law. Ruchikaa Kapoor also left a congratulatory note below the post. Actor Karan Wahi added, Congratulations simple bhai. Actress Riya Soni said: Congratulations to you both. I wish you a very happy married life. Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra worked together in the daily soap Lots of love. Rihbbu is also known for his roles in Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kumkum Bhagya among others. Their A year ceremony took place in May last year. Talk to eTimes, Ribbhu Mehra has shared details about the wedding. He said: It was like a three-day festival, where the whole family came together to celebrate wedding ceremonies and create beautiful memories. The USP for me was my mom, dad and sister performing for us at our sangeet. It was an emotional moment. Speaking of Kirtida Mistry, Ribbhu Mehra added, “Another special moment was Kirti’s entrance on our wedding day when she pleasantly surprised me with her dancing, and I joined her. Featured Video of the Day Aayush Sharma clicked at the airport

