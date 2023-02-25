QUANTUMANIA Actor Corey Stoll on Divisive Reactions to MODOK





Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced MODOK to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fan response has been decidedly mixed. Peyton Reed’s trio reimagined “the mechanized organism designed only to kill” as a being created by Kang from what was left of The ant Man the villainous Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket, who was zapped into the Quantum Realm at the end of the first film. He survived as a giant head with baby limbs (for some reason) and became the Conqueror’s lackey. Although MODOK looked similar to its comic book counterpart, some felt the character design was perhaps a bit Also faithful, and the visual effects used to bring it to life have been the subject of much criticism. Actor Corey Stoll was asked about the divisive reaction to his views on MODOK during an interview with Varietyand got the following response. “Well, I’m not online at all. I think these characters are very close to a lot of people’s hearts. Everyone is trying to go from a two-dimensional static image to live action, and some things have to change. Jeff Loveness, who wrote the screenplay, and Peyton and Paul made a very strong choice to retcon, that’s the word? this new reason for MODOK to be. I think it really works. It works certainly in the context of the Darrens arc. Stoll, himself a fan of the comics, also pointed out that vastly different versions of each character have always existed on the page. “You know, what I’ve always loved as a comic book fan is that there would be these drastically different versions of the same characters. I was a huge Batman fan growing up. Frank Millers’ The Dark Knight Returns’ was this completely different character than ‘Year One’ or whatever. You don’t have to love everyone equally. There are none of these definitive characters. MODOK seemed to perish at the end of Quantum after redeeming himself by turning on Kang, but there are already rumors that he will make a comeback at some point. What did you think of MODOK? Leave us a comment below.

