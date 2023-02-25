Entertainment
Yami Gautam on existing camps in Bollywood
India ABP Network Ideas 2023: Actress Yami Gautam spoke about the business practices of the film industry and what it takes to thrive in Hindi cinema, after gaining fame in Bollywood with her own distinct brand of films. The ‘Dasvi’ actor spoke about breaking stereotypes and thriving as an outsider during a discussion on ‘Breaking the Mould’ at ABP Network Ideas of India 2.0.
Yami on stereotypical roles
The actor disagreed when asked if his looks influenced his casting in some stereotypical movies and said it all depends on the opportunities that come your way.
“Nahi, agar aisa hota toh meri pehli film Vicky Donor nahi hoti. Maine toh apne career ki shuruwat hi ease film se ki thi jisme substance tha and at the same time intention tha ki public tak pahunche. Opportunities By baat ki hoti hai, ki kya aapko waisi hi opportunities aage bhi mil rahi hai? (No, if that were the case, Vicky Donor wouldn’t have been my first film. I started my career with a film that had substance and, at the same time, the intention to reach an audience. However, it is a question of opportunities that you will have the same type of opportunities in the future),” the actor explained.
“Aapne aap ko hi samajhna ki aap kis tarah ki filmein karna chahte hain, kis tarah ki filmon se judna chahte hain, aap kis tarah se apne aap ko present karna chahte hain. a little lagta hai time (To understand each other, what kind of films you want to do, what films you want to be associated with, and how you want to present yourself. Securing these opportunities and understanding yours takes time),” she added.
On the OTT vs theater debate
OTT has dominated the content landscape recently, and more prominent stars in the Hindi movie industry are turning to these platforms. Nevertheless, there is still disagreement as to whether theaters are better than other forms of entertainment. Speaking of the same, Gautam said “first preference will always be theaters”.
“Aapke desire alag by waqt ki nazakat hai ki aapko improvise karna hai. Meri pichli 5 free aayi OTT pe. Aur pancho ne hi aacha kiya hai. actors hain, humara kaam hai ki the show must go on. Chahe OTT ho ya menacing, hum chahte hain ki public khush rahe. (Your desires may be different, but because of the time you have, you have to improvise. My last 5 movies have been released on OTT, and all five have done well. Ott also has parameters that can show you the audience. We are actors, and it’s up to us to keep the show going. Whether on OTT or in theaters, we want audiences to be happy. If the film is good, it will find an audience),” she added.
On the Term Films Centered on Women
Films with strong female leads, which have been a boon to Bollywood, are commonly referred to as female-centric. Still, Yami insists that this coined term should be dropped. She argued that the movie industry is changing rapidly now.
“Har generation apne saath ek change leke aata hai. Mother india uss zamane mein bhi bani hai. Ki kitni awareness thi, jo actresses hai unka aap kis tarike se pradarshan kar rahe hain. Aur audience ko achi film se hi matlab hai (Each generation ushers in a new era. Mother India was created at a time when there was no conversation about it. Actresses like Smita Patil were there at that time. There was an awareness on how to present the actresses. I think a lot of changes are coming; there is awareness and the industry is changing. If better characters were written, there would also be better performances. Only a good film counts for the public), Yami says.
On Clans in Bollywood
The actor touched on one of the most debated topics in Bollywood – the clans that exist within the company – at the end of the session. “Parti ki agar baat ki jaye toh woh har chetra mein hoti hai by meri jo champ hai yahan two plus two four nahi hai. Aapke life ka decision waqai kisi ke haath mein hai. the circle is visible (Parties happen in all areas, but in my area, two plus two doesn’t equal four. Someone else is making your life decisions for you. I’ve never been a person who wants to be part of a side or a circle),” she says.
Yami went on to say that foreigners like her who avoid these camps can also survive in the industry.People like me can also support and work (People like me can support themselves and work too),” she said.
“Bohot ladke ladkiyan puchte hai ki humein kya karana chahiye, kya networking jaruri hai. Nahi, agar aapke dil se kisi cheez ke liye awaaz na aaye, please mat kariye(Many boys and girls ask us what they should do if networking is necessary. No, if your heart doesn’t agree with something, please don’t do it),” she added.
India’s ideas are back
ABP Network Ideas Of India Summit is back for its second edition. On February 24 and 25, eminent personalities from all walks of life will share their thoughts on relevant topics and issues, ranging from climate catastrophe to India’s position as a new global player.
This year’s speakers will share their thoughts on what constitutes ‘Naya India’ and how our country, now the fifth largest economy, can position itself as a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.
This year, the ABP Network Ideas Of India Summit – co-presented by Dabur Vedic Tea and co-hosted by Dr. Ortho, Gallant Advance and Rajesh Masala (led by Maruti Suzuki and with technology partner Panasonic) – will see notable speakers such as Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, musical artists Bickram Ghosh and Shubha Mudgal, authors Amitav Ghosh and Devdutt Pattanaik, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Asha Parekh and Zeenat Aman, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Manoj Vajpayee, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, sports stars Jwala Gupta and Vinesh Phogat, and many others.
