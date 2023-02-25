The Media Has Been Panicking Hacking For Years, Their VPN Ads Are Now Panicking Hollywood *TorrentFreak

During international holidays, news in a narrow niche like ours can dry up completely, so when an exciting headline suddenly pops up after 2pm at a desk, things aren’t so bad after all.

Unfortunately, the “exciting” headlines that started popping up around 2017 didn’t help.

Dramatic news articles in British tabloids have often plagiarized stories published by TorrentFreak. But worse than that, many featured massive exaggerations that insulted even basic common sense, with irrelevant information added for SEO purposes.

Over time, the trend went in a different direction. When Kodi addons became the new bogeyman of piracy, the tabloids gorged on the drama. Headlines containing phrases such as FREE STREAMING WARNING and NEW KODI THREAT have appeared alongside JAILED and POLICE in almost limitless amounts, regardless of what actually happened.

When the tabloids started spreading complete nonsense about a change in British law, influential people could have helped fix it. We certainly tried, but it only made it worse.

After giving Android streaming apps the same treatment, recent media claims that “illegal streaming detection cars” have been deployed on the streets of Britain are depressing. They also highlight a recurring theme.

Every instance of outrageous “reporting” sends a message of danger to the general public, warning that something terrible will happen if they are not careful. Curiously, misinformation never leans in a direction that is not beneficial to the entertainment industries. At least until now.

Hacking: a shared problem

The Industry Trust For IP is part of the British Association for Screen Entertainment. Sony, Universal, Disney, and Warner are listed as member companies, but its reach is much broader than that.

In a new Industry Trust For IP report, the UK’s hacking issues are again highlighted. In general terms, the report contains familiar talking points, but with a new approach. “Taking a whole-of-society approach to crime in the UK” suggests that if everyone contributes, a big problem becomes much more manageable.

“We created this Offenses Overview to shed light on ways we can make meaningful changes to the current state of offenses through understanding, collaboration and action,” it read.

“This suggests a fully supportive policy framework, more consistent use of technological measures, and a more responsible media environment, all underpinned by proven education and enforcement that can match the growing scale of the threat and will encourage the public to value and supporting creative endeavours.”

After waiting about six years for people with real influence to do something meaningful to prevent industry and legal issues from being deliberately misrepresented in the press, the media reference came like a breath of fresh air. Unfortunately, a different issue is considered a much higher priority than factual reporting.

Irresponsible Articles

Listed as one of five “key issues” facing the UK and featured in the report under the heading Media Misinformation, the explanation reads:

A growing number of mainstream news articles and movie blogs are offering consumers suggestions on how they can search for content they may not have permission to see. Create a clickbait where can I watch X? headlines, advocating searching the internet for unauthorized access and advising on how to circumvent permissions with VPNs all serve to devalue the importance of copyright more broadly and can introduce a gateway to other forms of piracy, according to research.

As the language dances around the subject, it’s pretty obvious what the report is about. Since no regular consumer has permission to view or obtain content from a pirated source, the phrase “may not have permission to view” appears to introduce a variable known as “license “.

The next paragraph seems to reinforce this with the phrase “advise on how to bypass permissions with VPNs”. No one can “bypass permissions” to view pirated content, so these are articles that promote the use of VPNs to access legal streaming services from unlicensed locations.

The report does not call the publications by name, but explains how to find them. A search for “where can I watch” and “VPN” (no movie title needed) returned this mainstream article. There is no suggestion that this particular article is considered offensive by the authors of the report, but it does meet criteria based on search parameters and content.

THE the whole article makes for interesting reading and of course audience members will reasonably say that since they’ve paid for Netflix in the UK, what’s the deal? We will leave this question open, at least for today.

A more interesting example can be found in the section that reads: “The best streaming VPN can unlock thousands of new episodes of hit TV shows, live Premier League matches and blockbuster movies unavailable for streaming in your country”.

Articles with a similar theme can be found on The Mirror (1,2), The sun (1) and many others. They are certainly not uncommon and even appear in pro-Hollywood publications.

Hollywood journalist (1,2) highlights some legal caveats, but according to the Industry Trust report, even that could “serve to devalue the importance of copyright” and “introduce a gateway to other forms of piracy” – at least according to research.

So what should the media do?

“The media could ensure that reporting on ways to watch respects the value of intellectual property and always directs the public to legal avenues,” the recommendation begins.

“Journalists and bloggers could take greater responsibility for how they promote access to creative content, ensuring that advice on ways to watch respects the value of copyright and promotes legal. They should keep in mind that approving internet research and the use of VPNs for unauthorized access could create gateways to other forms of hacking.

These suggestions are entirely reasonable, but let’s reverse the situation. To describe how easy and straightforward hacking has become in the UK, the report uses this statement: Convenience and ease of access fuel engagement.

If this philosophy were applied to legal content instead, no one would need to circumvent anything.

It is a “global approach to counterfeiting” and a solution, all in one.

THE full report is available from The Industry Trust

