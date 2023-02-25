Ryan Reynolds is working with longtime trainer Don Saladino to prepare for the next “Deadpool” episode.Don Saladino / 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds is gearing up to return for the lead role in ‘Deadpool 3’.

The actor’s longtime personal trainer, Don Saladino, told Insider how he trains and eats.

Reynolds’ diet is “boring” and “clean,” but it doesn’t suppress anything, Saladino said.

Ryan Reynolds is preparing to play “Deadpool” for the third time by following a high-carb diet and working out regularly, his longtime personal trainer told Insider.

Don Saladino trained Reynolds for 14 years, and they were actually introduced by the actor’s ‘Deadpool 3’ co-star and frenemy joke, Hugh Jackman which was post about their training before playing Wolverine in the 2024 film.

Despite the acting duo’s online banter, Reynolds is more driven by competition with himself than Jackman, Saladino said. He’s pretty strict with his diet but doesn’t restrict food groups or calories and is easy to train because he works hard, Saladino said.

“He’s not starving himself,” Saladino said. “Ryan eats, he fuels his body.”

The goal is to make Reynolds feel and look his best while filming “Deadpool 3.” body recomposition (muscle gain and fat loss) should occur if a person eats well and trains hard, but Saladino pointed to the importance of factors such as genetics, experience and nutrition in how a person looks. person.

Reynolds maintains a fit physique year-round and has years of training behind him, so they’re not starting from scratch, Saladino said.

Instead of judging progress by weight, Saladino encourages Reynolds to look at off-scale wins by asking if he’s getting good quality. sleep and have a nutritious diet.

Reynolds eats a ‘boring’ diet but doesn’t restrict too much

Reynolds’ diet is, according to Saladino, “a bit boring” and “incredibly clean.” He eats simple foods and repeats many of the same meals, but is purposely strict and doesn’t really do it”cheat meal.”

Reynolds eats every three to four hours, mostly consuming foods like groatsprotein powder, salmon, vegetables, sweet potato and chicken, Saladino said.

“He puts good lean protein in his body,” Saladino said. “He has vegetables that enter his body because they are fibrous and have micronutrients, and it has slow burning carbs like oatmeal and sweet potato, which are also fibrous.”

What Reynolds absolutely does not do is dropping calories too low or cut out food groups, Saladino said.

“He can’t go carb free and expect to be a dad and work on his stuff and then shoot for 14 hours a day,” Saladino said. “That doesn’t happen. He’s one of the busiest human beings I’ve ever met.”

By not dropping Reynolds’ food intake too much, he keeps his metabolism high, Saladino said.

Reynolds lifts weights, walks and foam rolls

Resistance training is also key to keeping Reynolds disease at bay metabolism high, according to Saladino, ambassador of the Lumen metabolism tracker.

Each training session begins with foam lamination to reduce the sensitivity of certain parts of the body, massage muscle tissue and increase circulation.

Next, it is to what Saladino calls “practice” which is a dynamic warm-up to increase heart rate and practice movements that need improvement.

“We could work on chest expander, thoracic rotationshoulder mobility, hips,” Saladino said. “There are things I like to warm up to make sure the body is moving efficiently.”

Then it is in the work of force. Saladino varies workout splits into phases, sometimes he and Reynolds focus on a different body part each session, other times they split workouts into pushing and pulling movements, and sometimes they do a full body work at each session.

A few times a week they do conditioning in short intervals of three to five minutes, and Reynolds maintains his steps simply by market in his daily life, Saladino said.

More importantly, Reynolds trains with variable intensity, which means he doesn’t work to failure every workout, he usually puts on a weight while he still had a few reps in the tank, Saladino said. This prevents injury and is also important not to add more stress to the body if someone is already stressed out from a busy lifestyle.

