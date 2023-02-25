From Hollywood to Majorca: how Amber Heard or Joseph Fiennes transformed the island into a cinema paradise | people

While many struggle and want to find a home in Mallorca, the ups and downs of the property market, as with almost everything, do not affect the most comfortable pockets. The mansions in private urbanizations or the houses in the towns of the interior of the Balearic Island have become a pole of attraction and refuge for businessmen, socialites and, lately, internationally renowned actors. The pioneer was Michael Douglas in the 80s, when the actor landed on the island with his first wife Diandra Lucker, who had spent her childhood summers in Mallorca and was looking for a quiet place away from the stresses of Hollywood. The couple bought the monumental SEstaca estate for four million euros, a huge complex built in the 19th century in the heart of the Tramuntana mountains consisting of seven buildings with 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 1,000 square meters of built area and 100 acres of land.

Their love lasted 11 more years until they decided to divorce and share the fun of the farm, six months each. For years they alternated summers until they decided to put the property up for sale. However, the actor decided to continue on the island and a few years ago bought his part of the farm from his ex-wife, which had been for sale for a while, to become the sole owner of the property, which has been the scene of location scouts in a multitude of series and films. Douglas and his wife, also actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, with their two children, are seen on the island each summer, where they wander the town of Valldemossa, frequent local restaurants or visit friends like Ben Jakober and Yannick Vu, founders of the original museum of Sa Bassa Blanca.

Douglas also receives visits from other actors, which he testifies through his Facebook profile. German actor Til Schweiger was one of his last guests. Owner since 2011 of a house in the Establiments area, on the border between the Majorcan municipalities of Palma and Esporles, the action film actor was a regular summer vacationer on the island with his wife and children. since 2006, until this year decided to buy the house of an American friend to live there practically all year round. The farm has 20,000 square meters, a terrace with panoramic views, a swimming pool and even a cinema studio.

The property made German headlines after ex-cyclist Jan Ulrich, its neighbor, was arrested in August 2018 for trespassing after he jumped over the fence at Schweiger’s estate and entered the compound while threatening the actor and several people currently attending a party. . The former athlete was detained by the national police and was released with a restraining order which prohibited him from approaching his neighbor, with whom until then he had a friendship which broke down after the brawl . The actor confessed to a local reporter on his way out of court that he was not going to report Ulrich and that he only wanted his recovery. Schweiger has since continued to expand its business on the island and last year opened a luxury hotel in the coastal town of Portocolom.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones support Palma de Mallorca as the venue for the Copa América regatta, with King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, in 2007. Dusko Despotovic (Corbis via Getty Images)

Some of the Majorcan residence actors are more visible, maintain links with the cultural milieu and are regulars in social and artistic activities and the various film festivals organized on the island. This is the case of the British Joseph Fiennes, protagonist of the first seasons of the series The Handmaid’s Tale. The performer attended the screening and subsequent discussion of the film a few years ago Shakespeare in love, who was then 15 years old and in which he starred with Gwyneth Paltrow. By his presence, he wanted to show his support for Cineciutata projection room in the capital of the Balearic Islands which operates thanks to funds contributed by its members.

With his wife, Dolores Diguez, he regularly attends events such as La Nit del Art, which is held in the city’s museums and art galleries in September, the summer tennis tournaments or the Atlntida Films Festival, led by Filmin platform co-founder Jaume Ripoll, which takes place in August and is usually also attended by Queen Letizia. Fiennes has lived on the island since 2009, when he bought a house in the middle of the mountains where he lived during the breaks that come between filming and filming. The couple, who met in Switzerland, moved to live on the island after the birth of their first daughter. The second has already been born in their house in Mallorca, from where they have now moved to the center before inaugurating the new mansion which is under construction on a plot in the exclusive urbanization of Son Vida, on the outskirts of Palma.

Actor Joseph Fiennes, with his wife Mara Dolores Diguez, at the premiere of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, April 25, 2017. Gregg DeGuire (WireImage)

The Spanish-German actor Daniel Brhl chose a city in the north of the island a few years ago to live with his wife and children. The protagonist of Rush He lived for years in Berlin and Barcelona, ​​which he finally left to settle in a house in Süller, in the middle of the mountains. The actor assured in an interview that he wanted his children to have a connection with nature and what he experienced as a child, in a quieter place than Barcelona. In your profile Instagram, with over 820,000 followers, He left traces of some of his hobbies, such as the hike and the excursion he made to crown the Puig Major after the snowfall at the end of January or the walks he takes with his wife and children through mountains. Brhl spends his time not working on the island and also participates in its cultural life. He recently attended the concert that the Catalan group Dorian gave at Parque del Mar in the Balearic capital, accompanied by his wife and a friend. There he danced, sang and reunited with the members of the well-known group Indiafor whom he starred a few years ago with María Valverde in the video clip of a of his most famous songs, any other part.

One of the last to settle near the Mediterranean was director Ruben Stlund, a Swedish filmmaker who is competing for three Oscars this year with his film The triangle of sadness. The director, who already won the Palme d’or last year at the Cannes Film Festival, presented his film at the Teatro Principal in Palma as part of the Mallorca Evolution Film Festival. His arrival was prompted by the need for his young son to maintain a close bond with his maternal grandparents, who already resided on the island. stlund and his wife bought a house in the municipality of Campos, where the director did much of the post-production for this film. Indeed, the film’s test screenings took place in the city among tourists, hoteliers and locals, according to the director, who was interested in knowing the reaction to his work from people completely foreign to the universe. cinematographic.

stlund has shown plans to shoot his next film on the island. And indeed, if he did, he could get his hands on actor Mads Mikkels, the fashionable Dane after starring in another rounda film that won the golden statuette for best foreign film in 2021. With an apartment in the heart of the Santa Catalina district of Palma, it is common to see him dine in the restaurants of the neighborhood accompanied by his family and his dog , Messiduring the periods he spends on the island, which he usually brags about on his Instagram profile. Pilou Asbk, the protagonist of the series, is another Dane linked to Mallorca almost since childhood. The castlewhose parents Jacob and Patricia created the Andratx Cultural Center 22 years ago, where they house artists to develop their work.

The latest to join the list of actors who choose the island is Amber Heard, who last summer sought tranquility in Costitx, a small municipality of 13,000 inhabitants located in the center of Mallorca. There she settled into a rented house downtown with her partner, photographer Bianca Butti, and her daughter, Oonagh Paige, and where she is seen shopping and strolling in the town square to play with the girl. The actress who also recently visited Mallorca is Nicole Kidman, who is currently filming the series Lioness with Zoe Saldaa. In a series of photographs posted on her Instagram profile, the Australian made her feelings clear with a brief Love Mallorca, in one of his messages; and one: Beautiful Majorca! Thank you for welcoming me, I’m already thinking of coming back.