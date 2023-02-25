Priyanka Chahar Choudhary travels to Chandigarh to meet Ankit Gupta for THIS special reason





Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are finally going to have some new time together after her expulsion from Salman Khan’s show. The actor bagged a show where he plays a lead role and has been touring Chandigarh ever since, while Priyanka has been doing meetings for her few projects and one of them is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. And now the actress has been spotted at the airport meeting her beloved friend Ankit as they are all set to star in a music video album together. Priyanka and Ankit were the most prominent couple in Bigg Boss 16 and many in the house assumed they were lovers, including MC Stan, as the mandali made a lot of personal remarks about their relationship. While talking about her bond with Ankit, Priyanka in one of her interviews said that they are so comfortable with each other that there is no gender difference between them. While Priyanka’s family loves Ankit and her brother even said they would have no problem if they both decide to get married one day. Priyankit fans would be the happiest on this day. Watch the video of Priyanka leaving for Chandigarh to meet Ankit Gupta. Ankit and Priyanka’s chemistry left their fans begging for more on the day of the show’s finale and the way he cried after losing the final ticket only showed their pure love for them. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting them to shine on screen together like never before. Ankit and Priyanka became household names with their first show together Udaariyan and since then they have been inseparable. BollywoodLife exclusively told you that Ankit could also be Priyanka in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki for a small but meaningful scene. However, Ankit claimed that he has no idea and that the creators have not approached him yet if they want him, he will want to know about the role before giving his YES! Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

