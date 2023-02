Rian Johnson, Jerry Bruckheimer on streamers pulling projects from streamers – The Hollywood Reporter

Creatives are burning with rage over Hollywood’s hottest new trend: the habit of streaming platforms canceling completed movies and TV series before they air or pulling projects from platforms and to set them aside indefinitely. The Hollywood Reporter asked about the effects of consolidation, budget cuts and tax cancellations on projects like bat girl, snowdrops, Scoob! : The holiday haunt And Westworld, among others. It’s happening across the city as entertainment companies have been forced to deal with consolidation, inflation, a possible recession, and a constant hunt for subscribers. “It’s awful,” said prolific creator Rian Johnson (Glass Onion) recount THR. “The fact that this is becoming common practice is terrible and adds to the horror. In the history of the craft, there has been a constant evolution of horrible things. Last month, THR reported that two Netflix feature films were up for grabs after the streamer opted out of distributing the films. Movies included The legacydirected by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff with a cast that included Bob Gunton, Peyton List, Austin Stowell, Briana Middleton, David Walton and Rachel Nichols, and Housewifedirected by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman with a cast that includes Alice Braga, Kris Holden-Ried and Sarah Gadon. Also in February, on the heels of Paramount Global announcing an overhaul of its streaming setup and strategy by bringing together Paramount+ and Showtime, the originals Just kidding, super pumped And american rust have been removed from the Showtime platform. Further cuts are expected as the company seeks to cut costs, with one analyst estimating between $300 million and $400 million in savings. Other examples are at AMC Networks where the company cut second seasons of legal dramas. 61st street and science fiction series Lunar Haven while orders have been canceled for Unmasks And Invitation to a bonfire. But Johnson pleads for optimism: “All you can do as a creator of things is ultimately believe in the idea that if you create something, it will find its audience.” Jerry Bruckheimer agrees: “It’s always about the work, and if the work is good, it will be released. That’s how it works. We’ve all had movies that don’t quite work sometimes, and hopefully the movies they shoot will be released somewhere, on some platform, in the future. This story first appeared in the Feb. 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/rian-johnson-jerry-bruckheimer-streamers-pulling-projects-1235330823/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos