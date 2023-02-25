The funniest line from each actor on the show

Every once in a while a sitcom comes along and rewrites the rules of comedy. modern family is one of the prolific sitcoms that not only changed the form, but presented a family overcoming the pain and struggles of life in a realistic way. Jay is the family patriarch who loves his children, but is stuck in his ways – although his second wife, Gloria, and son, Manny, help him be more open and understanding. Jay’s children from his first marriage, Claire and Mitchell, have families of their own that defy them despite their own stubbornness.





Between the three families, each person has a different approach to life. While Claire, Mitchell and Jay are quite stubborn, their partners are dynamic and full of charisma. Gloria has some of the best one-liners, while Cam’s literal clown brings joy into the doldrums of her and Mitchell’s home. The humor of the Pritchett, Dunphy, and Delgado families is typically that of innocence or practicality. Although similarities between the personalities exist in humor, each cast member brings their own level of comedic genius to their character.

15 “I shouldn’t be penalized for being too smart. I’m not running for president.” — Alex

Dunphy’s middle child, Alex (Ariel Winter), prides herself on her intelligence. She is quick-witted and much of her humor is in lines aimed at her siblings, Haley and Luke. Alex said the above line when his mother was running for local politics.

14 “Come in! It’s open! Hey! Ah, don’t tell me. You need a cup of sugar. — Franck Dunphy

During a stop on Frank’s RV trip, Phil tries to have a serious talk with his dad and upon entering the RV, Frank says the above joke. The late Fred Willard portrayed the charming Frank Dunphy. He is clumsy and likes to prank people he likes. Although he has made several appearances throughout the series, his first appearance is very special.

13 “Should we put the toilet on the counter? I have my afternoon coffee here. —Manny

Manny (Rico Rodriguez) is the light of his mother’s life. He is creative and particular about what he eats and wears. With all the love and artistry he aspires to put out into the world, his humor comes from a principle of particularity. During his baby brother’s potty training period, Manny asks his mother the above question.

Haley’s recurring boyfriend-turned-husband Dylan (Reid Ewing) is modern familyit’s himbo. Although he loves Haley and tries to respect his parents, Dylan is not Claire’s favorite person. Throughout the show, he has many jobs, such as a clothing designer, a member of the quartet at Disneyland, and a nurse. To earn money for college, he becomes a test subject for research studies, which involves him going through a maze.

11 “Book? Search the Internet, grandma. — Luc

According Parents, the youngest child is fun and simple. Yet Luke, Dunphy’s youngest child, is distant and distracted. Although his humor is similar to his father’s: obvious but in a silly way. When he made a statement to his family, his sister Alex asked what book he had read to find out this fact.

ten “Belle is a princess. She faced the Beast. She stood up to the townspeople. What did you do?” – Read

Cameron and Mitchell’s oldest daughter is Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons). She is sassy, ​​independent, and the youngest child on the show until Joe, her uncle, is born. When her fathers are about to get married, she argues with Claire and Gloria about which dress she wants to wear. His defense of wearing Belle’s dress to the wedding is pretty strong.

9 “Phil thinks he can Mean Girls me? How lame is that? Let me tell you something, I might be a pretty face, but I fight to win. Just like Legally Blonde! — Jay

Surprisingly, Ed O’Neill, who plays Jay, wasn’t the first choice for modern familyas E ! On line explain. Fortunately, the producers came to their senses and the patriarch of the Pritchett family was perfectly cast. Jay is old-fashioned, but his second wife and son help keep him young and up-to-date. He has a strained relationship with Phil, his son-in-law, and during one of their battles he reveals in a confessional that he is like Elle Woods from Revenge of a Blonde.

8 “Well, hello, family of origin.” — Dede

Claire and Mitchell’s mother is Dede (Shelley Long). While it took her a long time to accept that her ex-husband had remarried a younger woman, she tried to maintain her relationship with her family. Through her struggles, Dede has done her best to be understanding. At a wedding she was attending, her children and ex-husband walked into the room and she greeted them with the quip above.

7 “Honey, I wish I was wrong, but I don’t live with the right people for this.” -Clear

Dunphy family matriarch Claire (Julie Bowen) is anything but a stay-at-home mom. She can keep her family schedule as tight as her rules for her kids, but when she’s having fun, she’s having the most fun. She often finds herself in the same position as her daughter Alex, though her way of correcting her family isn’t necessarily to make fun of them.

6 “All I know is that you are a real Capricorn right now. The sun revolves around the Earth and you don’t. —Haley

Haley (Sarah Hyland), Dunphy’s oldest daughter, has nothing to do with her siblings. She is often at odds with her mother and would rather be popular than do the right thing. Although she is quite intuitive about others, she often gets the facts wrong. Like when she says the sun revolves around the Earth to prove that someone is self-centered.

5 “STELLE! -Cameron

The family’s pop culture guru is Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), Mitchell’s partner. When Gloria loses Stella, Jay’s beloved French bulldog, she asks Cam to help her locate the dog. During a call with Mitchell, he realizes that while calling Stella, he is wearing a white t-shirt. Upon realizing he looks like Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, Cam shouts “Stella!” at the top of his lungs.

4 “Looks like someone has a problem with anger management!” —Mitchell

Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is the most nervous of his collective family. Much like his sister Claire, he keeps to a busy schedule, but makes time to have fun with his family. Since he’s more focused on being right or being in someone’s good graces, the moments when he cracks jokes are all the more hilarious. Even if his joke does not fall, it is even more pleasant.

3 “Do you know what a human pyramid is without hours of training? Ten obituaries! —Phil

Haley, Alex and Luke’s father is Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell). He feels responsible for making life as fun as possible for his children, even if it means being embarrassing for his family. Still, he has a lot of wisdom to impart, especially from his time as a cheerleader.

2 “I saw Manny taking shampoos at the hotel. So I also took things. Then more important things. I like to fly. It makes my heart beat faster. —Joe

As the youngest of the family, Joe Pritchett (Jeremy Maguire) is very impressionable. When attending a wedding, Gloria, Jay, Manny, and Joe stay at the hotel. Joe misinterprets Manny collecting the hotel toiletries as theft. He is caught when he returns home and tries to give stolen items to his father, Jay.

1 “Oh, my God, you’re the Garfield.” – Gloria

Gloria (played by Sofia Vergara) may be glamorous and younger than her stepchildren, Claire and Mitchell, but she’s far from a trophy wife. She is smart, independent and puts her family first. Although marrying a man much older than you comes with some qualms. Jay isn’t necessarily stuck in his ways, but sometimes he can be stubborn and grumpy, leading Gloria to compare him to a cartoon cat.