24 Gen Z Actors Vs Older Actors They Shared A Role With

In their early roles, many actors play a younger version of an adult character. So when you rewatch an old favorite TV show or movie with flashback scenes, you may realize that the young actor has grown up to be quite famous. Similarly, a young actor may originate a role played later by an older person for a sequel.
Here are 24 Gen Z actors compared to older actors they’ve shared a role with:
1.
Jenna Ortega played young Jane Villanueva on Joan the Virgin.
Here is Gina Rodriguez in the role.
And here they are side by side.
2.
Ariana Greenblatt played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.
Here is Zoe Saldaa in the role.
And here they are together.
3.
Meet Sadie Sink as “She” in Too good: the short film.
Taylor Swift performed “Elle, later”.
And here they are together.
4.
Bailee Madison played young Snow White on Once upon a time.
Here’s Ginnifer Goodwin in the role.
And here they are together.
5.
Akira Akbar played young Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel.
Teyonah Parris played adult Monica on Wanda Vision.
And here they are together.
6.
Miya Cech played 12-year-old Sasha Tran in Always be my maybe.
Here is Ali Wong in the role.
And here they are side by side.
7.
Here is Marsai Martin as a young Jordan Sanders in Little.
Regina Hall played adult Jordan.
Here they are side by side.
8.
Finn Wolfhard played Richie Tozier in He.
Bill Hader played adult Richie in It Chapter Two.
9.
Here is Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh in He.
Meet Jessica Chastain as an adult Bev in It Chapter 2.
And here they are together.
ten.
Chosen Jacobs played Mike Hanlon in He.
Isaiah Mustafa played adult Mike in It Chapter Two.
And here they are together.
11.
Here’s Violet McGraw as Young Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House.
Victoria Pedretti played Nell as an adult.
And here they are side by side.
12.
Violet McGraw played young Yelena Belova in Black Widow.
Here is Florence Pugh in the role.
And here they are together.
13.
Ever Anderson played young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.
Here is Scarlett Johansson in the role.
And here they are side by side.
14.
Ever Anderson played young Alicia Marcus in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Here is his mother, Mila Jokovich, in the role.
And here they are side by side.
15.
Michael Consuelos played teenager Hiram Lodge on Riverdale.
Here is her father, Mark Consuelos, in the role.
And here they are side by side.
16.
Here is Peyton List as young Jane Nichols in 27 Dresses.
Here is Katherine Heigl in the role.
And here they are together.
17.
Emily Carey played young Alicent Hightower on Dragon House.
Here is Olivia Cooke in the role.
And here they are together.
18.
Here is Emily Carey as young Diana Prince in wonder woman.
Gal Gadot played Diana as an adult.
And here they are side by side.
19.
Emily Carey played young Lara Croft in tomb Raider.
Alicia Vikander played adult Lara.
And here they are together.
20.
Here’s Sophie Nlisse as teen Shauna Shipman on yellow jackets.
Here’s Melanie Lynskey as the adult Shauna.
And here they are side by side.
21.
McKenna Grace played young Tonya Harding in Me Tonya.
Margot Robbie played adult Tonya.
Here they are side by side.
22.
Here’s Mckenna Grace as young Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Here is Kiernan Shipka in the role.
And here they are together.
23.
Mckenna Grace played young Theo Crain on The Haunting of Hill House.
Kate Siegel played Theo as an adult.
And here they are together.
24.
And finally, Mckenna Grace played 13-year-old Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.
Here’s Brie Larson in the role.
And here they are side by side.
