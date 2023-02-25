Decades later, Sunset Boulevard is still true to Hollywood and art

When black comedy film noir sunset boulevard was released in 1950, it predicted many concepts, people, and scenarios that still exist nearly a century later. Director Billy Wilder puts the film on tape this is the center of the American film industry in Los Angeles: Sunset Boulevard, a street that runs directly through Hollywood. In the movie, Gloria Swanson made a comeback as Norma Desmond, an aging silent film star unable to cope with the reality that she has become irrelevant in today’s world. Paired opposite her is William Holden as Joe Gillis.





Joe, a transplant from Ohio, is a down-on-his-luck screenwriter. He submits work to major studios, like Paramount Pictures, but no one wants to make a movie from his scripts. In an attempt to evade the men trying to repossess his car due to lack of payments, he ends up at Norma Desmond’s mansion. After wandering inside by accident, he is increasingly sucked into Norma’s world, especially as she suffers from mental health issues and an inflated ego. But after she begins to become obsessed with him, their game turns deadly, leading to an end that can only end in murder. sunset boulevard has a lot of knowledge to impart not just about Hollywood, but the creative industries as a whole.

In pursuit of money and prestige

Some say that to get what you want in life, especially when it comes to status and power, you have to be willing to do whatever it takes. In sunset boulevard, this manifests itself in the character of Joe. He’s tired of living on the edge of poverty, and when studios keep rejecting his scripts, he becomes disheartened about what his future might look like. However, when Norma offers him a job, a room in the mansion, and anything else he could possibly want, he slowly begins to become more selfish. After Norma’s suicide attempt, he agrees to engage in a relationship that will ultimately lead to his downfall.

On the other hand, Norma has more than enough money to keep her afloat for several lifetimes, but she’s become obsessed with the idea of ​​the camera bringing her that fortune. Thus begins a game where not only does Norma use him to supposedly edit her screenplay, but Joe pretends to be in love with her so he can continue this comfortable life. Although this dynamic is presented under the pretext that the moving one is a black comedy film noir, these kinds of situations are very real.

Screenwriters in Hollywood still receive salaries that aren’t comfortable for living in Los Angeles, and situations where people working in the film industry are exploited are sadly common, especially during the time the film is set. The two characters in sunset boulevard are pushed to the point of breaking by the circumstances in which they are placed, and, in reality, Norma Desmond was most likely a teenage star who struggled with stardom at a time in her life when she just couldn’t handle it.

Who will remember us?

One of the biggest conflicts for Norma Desmond is the fear that no one will remember who she is. She declares that she is a star worthy of the big screen and sincerely believes that her fans always write to her. It’s what leads her to write a massive screenplay that she thinks will be the next biggest movie, and when she hires Joe after finding out he’s a screenwriter, she begins to fall in love with the attention he gets. he grants it. Norma Desmond’s character may be presented as crazy for her time, but, in reality, she is a woman struggling with her mental health and lacking the resources and care she needs.

Her conflict is driven by a need to be recognized by the people around her, be it her fans, her former manager-turned-butler, or Joe. When she is allowed to pitch her script to one of her former directors, she is over the moon when she thinks he wants her to star in an upcoming production. Joe, at the same time, is driven by the financial benefits of his association with her, but is unable to write anything on his own that can truly stand the test of time, hence his rejections from the studios. .

Even in Damien Chazelle’s 2022 film Babylon, which also deals with Hollywood topics, the character of Brad Pitt is unable to cope with the fact that his fame and prosperity are disappearing. Norma’s situation can be handled differently due to the 1950s and the fact that she’s a woman – this plays right into the trope that she’s a lunatic in the attic, a frantic, hysterical woman who kills a budding star .

The two characters in sunset boulevard are two sides of the same coin, but there are more people like Norma Desmond and Joe Gillis in the world today. Psychology says that some humans have a desire to be famous and understood by people around them, but sunset boulevard goes to the next level. Hollywood is a system that can make a movie about these kinds of people who work there, but they still exist.