Met Opera marks 1st year of war in Ukraine with Daily Press concert

Emily DAngelo made her sartorial point of view before singing a single note at the Metropolitan Operas concert to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 28-year-old Canadian mezzo-soprano took the stage Friday night for Mozart’s Requiem wearing a dark skirt covered in white tally marks, like on a school blackboard: four vertical slashes and a diagonal to close each series of five. There were 365 in all on the outfit created by Berlin designer Esther Perbandt, one to mark each day of Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

Although an opera house lacks the offensive capability of an Abrams tank or an F-16 jet, the Metropolitan Opera prides itself on being a powerful cultural resource for Ukraine, helping lead the fight for artistic freedom against the cultural propaganda machine of (Vladimir) Putin. , Met chief executive Peter Gelb told an intermission group that included UN ambassadors Sergiy Kyslytsya of Ukraine and Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States.

Met Music Director Yannick Nzet-Sguin conducted what was titled For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope, which also included Ukrainian tenor Dmytro Popov and bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and South African soprano Golda Schultz. With the Metropolitan Opera House bathed in the yellow and blue colors of the flag of Ukraine and a real flag hung above the stage, they began with the Anthem of Ukraine, followed by Mozart’s Requiem and the Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven and ended with the hymn by Valentin Silvestrov Prayer for Ukraine.

The Metropolitan Opera, Kyslytsya said, adopted Ukrainian culture, adopted me, adopted my mission.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the early evening crowd in a pre-recorded video speech.

You have proven that art can help and save, literally, she said. I hope it is on this stage that we will soon be able to celebrate the victory of humanity, of art, of Ukraine, and this will be our common victory.

Ukrainian singers wrapped themselves in flags during encores. Tickets were priced at $50, with the Met saying it was keeping the amount lower than its usual prices in hopes members of the public would donate significant sums to support Ukraine’s war effort.

Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news

Gelb dropped the Russian artists who refused to distance themselves from Putin from the Mets roster, the most famous star soprano Anna Netrebko.

It’s a small price to pay, he said. Being on the side of the right was what was important. I couldn’t look in the mirror and would have known Putin supporters performing on our stage.

Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, who has pulled out of a new Verdis production La Forza del Destino at the Met next season, was quoted recently as saying that artists should stay neutral.

My answer is they picked one side and they picked the wrong side, Gelb said. I’m sorry that, like many other Russians, he’s so misinformed and doesn’t really understand what’s going on in the world.

The Met has hired four Ukrainian interns, and Gelb plans to add Ukrainian composers to the Mets commissioning program. His wife, Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, will once again lead a summer tour of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. She was back in New York after conducting a Verdi Requiem and Ukrainian composer Viktoriia Poliovas Bucha. Lacrimosa at the Lviv State Opera on Tuesday to commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of the Russian invasion.

I felt I had to experience this myself and show Putin that he can’t kill the culture, he can’t kill the soul of Ukraine, Wilson said. We had to hide in an air-raid shelter for the first rehearsal. For the general rehearsal, we were delayed for two hours in an air-raid shelter. But I felt no fear – there was no fear. There was this determination to get through this gig somehow, and it went wonderfully.

The power remained on. And there were soldiers in the audience, young boys, they were in the first two rows. And when I went to curtsey and people were applauding me, I started applauding the soldiers. And we all applauded the soldiers. And that’s what the power of music does.