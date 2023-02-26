Quantumania Actor MODOK Defends His Role As Ant-Man





MODOK actor Corey Stoll justifies the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s adaptation of the big-headed villain for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.



In the original version The ant Man film released in 2015, Stoll played the villainous Darren Cross, the protege of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who robbed the Pym Technologies company and replaced his mentor as CEO. The film ended with Ant-Man Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) damaging Darren’s Yellowjacket suit, causing him to shrink uncontrollably and disappear, but Quantum revealed that he had in fact been disfigured and ended up in the Quantum Realm. There, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) found Darren and turned him into MODOK, Marvel Comics’ evil “mechanized organism designed only to kill.” During an interview with VarietyStoll was asked that not all fans liked MODOK’s MCU appearance, which he defended Quantum‘s by citing how different versions of the same comic book character can exist. RELATED: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Almost Severed MODOK’s Butt “Everyone is trying to go from a two-dimensional static image on a page to live action, and some things have to change,” Stoll explained. “Jeff Loveness, who wrote the screenplay, and [director] Peyton [Reed] and paul [Rudd] makes a very strong choice of retcon – is that the word? — this new purpose of MODOK. I think it really works. It certainly works in the context of Darren’s arc.”

Who is MODOK in Marvel Comics? In Marvel Comics, instead of Cross, an AIM employee named George Tarleton is transformed into a floating-head MODOK, and the character was originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1967. tales of suspense #94. Although Stoll admitted, “I don’t know if I would have actually read a comic with him,” he justified the MCU version of MODOK by comparing it to how different Batmen exist in DC Comics’ own multiverse. A specific example he gave was Batman: Return of the Dark Knighta story by writer-artist Frank Miller that takes place outside of DC’s main continuity, deals with a former Batman, and inspired two animated films of the same name and elements of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). “What I’ve always loved as a comic book fan is that there would be these drastically different versions of the same characters. I was a huge Batman fan growing up. ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ by Frank Miller was this completely different character from “Year”. One or whatever. You don’t have to love everyone equally. There are none of these definitive characters. RELATED: Quantumania’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Kang Runs into an Ultron-Like Problem Why MODOK Probably Isn’t In Future MCU Projects However, it seems unlikely that Stoll will return as MODOK for future MCU projects. Darren dies in Quantum after a change of heart inspires him to turn on and attack Kang, but he is mortally wounded and breathes his last in front of Scott, Hank, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Stoll, however, said he wanted more. “I’m ready to play. If there’s a great way to bring him back and he can continue to grow and make people smile, I’d love to do it again.” Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now plays exclusively in theaters. Source: Variety

