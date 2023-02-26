Original Barney actor David Joyner is now a tantric masseuse and heals clients through ‘sacred sex’

The original Barney the Purple Dinosaur actor has found a new career as a tantric masseuse who can treat clients to holy sex.

David Joyner, 59, was the man in the suit when Barney and his friends first appeared on television screens in 1992.

Actor David Joyner revealed his new career to the US Sun years after he last played the popular purple T-Rex, Barney.

Joyner was the man under the suit when Barney and his friends first appeared on television screens in 1992.

The former actor exclusively revealed to The US Sun that his new business is to help heal women who have suffered sexual trauma.

Speaking after the announcement of the beloved T-Rex character’s 3D animation reboot, David revealed his surprising new career in an exclusive interview with The US Sun.

Although he is still acting, his other activity these days is healing women who have suffered sexual trauma through tantric massage.

He also uses the technique – which can include full sex – to help women who have spiritual gifts such as clairvoyance.

Explaining how it works, he said: I have four different levels of sessions.

There is an energy session with just reiki and qigong energy work.

There is also a level two, which is tantric massage, a bath ceremony and chakra balancing.

Then there is level three which includes tantric massage, bath ceremony, chakra balancing and a yoni and G-spot massage.

Often energy can be stored in the yoni, and you massage that area to allow that energy to move.

Of course, because you can’t get paid to massage the yoni or the G-spot, my fee doesn’t change if it’s level three or higher.

This is to make sure that the person knows that it is not a sexual exchange, a gigolo or prostitution.

It really helps your energy move.

When clients pay, they pay for energy work, meditation, and normal massage.

David says he is now so advanced with the technique that he is considered a spiritual sex worker.

He explained: Sometimes I am also considered a tantric daka, which is almost, in some words, a sex worker.

But in tantra you are a spiritual and sacred sex worker.

A daka is a person capable of healing through tantric and sacred sex.

If a woman has been exploited, it’s almost like teaching her to drive a vehicle again.

Or if someone has a major accident and needs therapy.

Only about one percent of my clients receive what I consider a full session like a tantric daka. This is level four.

When asked how he decides who is part of the one percent who receives full service, David replied: Conversation, consultation, if they’ve been a customer for a while and if they’re ready to take it to the next level. .

You also need to help the person understand the power of this energy, so it’s not something you take lightly.

Earlier this week, The US Sun revealed how David isn’t a fan of the look of Barneys’ new 3D animation reboot.

This came after many fans of the original series dragged the giant facelift toy that Mattel gave Barney for the redesign.

David exclusively told The US Sun: I think a 3D animated character reboot is a great idea, although I’m not really happy with how they portray Barneys character and how he looks.

This is just my opinion looking at the new character, he almost looks like a dinosaur child.

He doesn’t look like an adult Barney dinosaur.

“Maybe they go through Barney’s angle as kids, do little mischievous things and then grow up.

I could be wrong, but that’s just my opinion.