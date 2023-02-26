Entertainment
AI is starting to overwhelm an industry that fuels Hollywood with its blockbusters
What do famous films like Arrival, The Fly, The Thing and Total Recall have in common? They are all based on short stories, a medium that has long been a source of inspiration for Hollywood. But with the advent of ChatGPT and AI-generated text, a famous news publication was so inundated with computer-generated content that it closed its doors to new submissions.
Clarkesworld, an award-winning science fiction and fantasy magazine that generally keeps its submissions open year-round, tweeted this week that he would stop taking new stories amid the deluge of AI. The magazine isn’t closing, but its publisher and editor, Neil Clarke, isn’t sure when he’ll accept new stories. Clarke said he hadn’t found a nuanced solution to filtering AI-generated content that wouldn’t exclude new writers.
Last year saw a explosion of AI tools which take text prompts and output things to different mediums almost instantly, from visual art to music to movie segments. OpenAI launched ChatGPT globally in October, giving users free access to an AI that can answer questions in plain language, and experiments have led people to discover interesting apps, from creating recipe-rich meal plans to cutting bills. People have started using AI to create creative products for sale, like children’s books and graphic novels, which has raised concerns about artistic intent. For example, the US Copyright Office has just copyright protections voided for AI-generated art in a comic.
But the short stories that flood Clarkesworld’s submission pile, constructed by AI tools reassembling existing stories, drown out new human-made stories that provide other creative industries with ideas they can adapt. Hollywood continues to harvest short stories for film and TV projects, and if those funnels for new concepts become clogged with an overflow of AI-generated content, the creative ecosystem could suffer. If AI stories go through publishers, movies can start to feel a lot more derivative.
This is another blow to Clarkesworld. Clarke said the post was already in trouble with the specter of lost revenue due to Amazon’s decision to discontinue digital subscriptions on the Kindle. Then he was caught off guard by the flood of AI stories. What had been 10 to 20 stories submitted per month grew to 50 in December, then 100 in January before exploding to more than 500 submitted in February, Clarke wrote in a blog post — and the month is not over.
The deluge does not seem to come from authors who dream of making things big in fiction. Clarke thinks Clarkesworld’s open bids and pay rate have made it a tasty target for people using text-generating AI like ChatGPT, ChatSonic and JasperChat for get-rich-quick schemes.
“I can’t decide if I’m actually more frustrated with the side-hustle gurus who promote this behavior, or the people who have abandoned these tools in the marketplace,” Clarke said. “The ethics of both groups are questionable.”
Other sci-fi and fantasy publishers Clarke spoke with weren’t overwhelmed with AI stories. He theorizes that limited submission windows and policies such as accepting stories only from established authors have kept them away from AI spammers, at least for now. Indeed, science fiction and fantasy publication Uncanny Magazine, which has limited submission windows, tweeted that he doesn’t have the same problems – but he doesn’t necessarily think he’s immune.
clark tweeted that the solutions his publication has considered so far all have bad side effects: AI detectors are unreliable, third-party tools to verify the identity of authors are expensive, charge entry fees to submit stories locks out legitimate authors, and only accepting print submissions is not viable.
“We’re going to have to find new ways to adapt and adjust on the fly,” Clarke said. “It will be a mix of technological and social solutions.”
Ironically, people who submit AI-generated content have “seriously no chance of that work getting published here,” Clarke said. In his blog post on the matter, he noted that there are “very obvious patterns” that reveal a story was engineered by AI. But he added that this AI spam, as he calls it, only scratches the surface of potential problems caused by text-generating AI – a swath of uncharted legal and ethical territory around tools and data. on which they are trained.
Yet keeping the doors open to new writers in the United States and abroad remains Clarkesworld’s top priority.
“The field is constantly changing and so must we,” Clarke said. “The trick is to keep your soul in the process.”
Editors’ note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explanations that are edited and verified by our editors. To learn more, seethis post.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnet.com/culture/ai-is-starting-to-overwhelm-an-industry-that-feeds-hollywood-its-blockbusters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A&T Women’s Golf returns to action
- How to dress at 40: 6 golden rules for men
- Men’s hockey denied at Union, 3-1
- Why the rate of single men looking for a date has fallen in the US
- Ashley Graham’s Cutlery Moschino Dress Won Milan Fashion Week
- No. 46 Mens Tennis Drops Road Match to No. 64 South Florida
- Young Women Find the Perfect Dress at Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique | Local News
- Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch