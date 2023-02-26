The SAG Awards celebrate Sally Field

Nothing beats traditional television comfort food as a lifetime achievement award. And nothing speaks to the current confused state of entertainment quite like the fact that such an award will be presented at the 29th Annual SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards, which can be watched or rather streamed not on Netflix, but on the Netflix channel found on Youtube. At 8 p.m. Sunday. Apparently next year they will be streaming on Netflix proper. It’s understood?
The subject of lifetime recognition is actress Sally Field, a staple of film and television entertainment for more than half a century. Few actresses have done a better job of coming out of their typed intros. Field starred in the television adaptation of Gidget (1965-66) as an innocent teenager from the surf scene whose nickname is a dismissive abbreviation of girl and dwarf. She followed that up with The Flying Nun (1967-70), an extreme example of two very 1960s trends: absurd escapist comedies and the Sound of Music-fueled obsession with nuns, novitiates and convent girls. Field would follow this with a largely forgotten series, The Girl with Something Extra (1973-74), a Bewitched-inspired comedy about a normal man (John Davidson) married to a woman (Field) with ESP.
Her career would take a new direction with her Emmy-winning turn in the 1976 TV movie Sybil, playing a young woman with multiple personalities. It heralded her as a serious actress with a serious range. She would go from being Burt Reynolds’ sidekick in Smokey and the Bandit (1977) to an Oscar-winning turn as a union organizer in Norma Rae (1979). His second Oscar, for Places in the Heart (1984) resulted in one of the most memorable (and ridiculed) acceptance speeches (You Like Me. You Really Love Me!) in the history of the Academy.
Field went on to play roles as varied as a patient mother in Forrest Gump (1994) and an unstable first lady in Lincoln (2012). She won an Emmy for her turn in the ABC melodrama Brothers & Sisters and was part of the 21st century takeover of Hollywood through comic book adaptations, playing Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012 ) and its sequel.
In an industry that often discounts female talent once they hit their 40s, Field managed to surprise audiences well into her eighth decade. This recognition is well deserved, if not long overdue.
For fans of such things, the SAG Awards offer yet another buildup to the Oscar ceremonies on March 12. This year, awards season has developed its own tradition: a need to crack vicious jokes at the expense of the star and producer of one of the biggest movies of the year. At the Golden Globes, host Jerrod Carmichael poked fun at Tom Cruises’ affiliation with Scientology. At the Directors Guild of America Awards, director Judd Apatow did the same and questioned whether actors should do their own stunts at the age of 60.
Suffice it to say, it wasn’t good humor among colleagues, or even the stuff of a Hollywood roast. This raises the possibility that Cruise, the star of Top Gun: Maverick, one of the most popular films of the year, may not feel welcome at the Oscars, a ceremony intended to promote movie attendance. And I thought writing about television was confusing.
Appearing on select PBS stations Saturday and airing on the PBS Passport service, an episode of 1998 Sessions at West 54th captures a collaboration between Elvis Costello and composer Burt Bacharach, who died Feb. 8.
Members of the high school class of 1962 reunite for a memorable evening in the 1973 jukebox comedy-drama American Graffiti (7 p.m. Sunday, Showcase), directed by George Lucas. A large ensemble cast includes Cindy Williams (Laverne & Shirley), who died on January 25.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Purdue hosts Indiana at college basketball (6:30 p.m., Fox).
Queen Latifah hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards (7 p.m., CBS, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, TVLand, VH1).
Planet Earth: Frozen Planet II (7 p.m., BBC America) examines wildlife that have adapted to extreme conditions at the North and South Poles.
A mother, desperate to save her family, continues to compel her deranged kidnapper and slowly gains his trust in the clash of 2023’s Desperate 12 Hours (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
Obsessed with sculpting a perfect man out of clay, a seductive artist falls in love with a mere mortal who embraces his flaws in 2023’s romance Made for Each Other (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
A Canadian singer-songwriter performs on The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics in NBA basketball (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Woody Harrelson hosts Saturday Night Live (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), with musical guest Jack White.
On the program of 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): The siege of Kherson; Afghan girls who moved to Rwanda to pursue their studies.
Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A princess discovers her secret powers in the 2020 fantasy Secret Society of Second Born Royals (7 p.m., Disney).
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Show on Earth (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) anticipates the 2024 race for the White House.
A K-pop star needs a security detail on Magnum PI (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Rowan discovers his role in a family prophecy on Anne Rices Mayfair Witches (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
Exit, chased by a monster, on The Last of Us (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
A Series of Bad Judgment Appeals to Your Honor (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Bumpy uses government connections to ensure a steady supply of products on Godfather of Harlem (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).
Red makes an explosive comeback in the 10th season premiere of The Blacklist (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
The need for quick cash inspires rash decisions on The Company You Keep (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
The Wall (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG)… Weak Link (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG)… 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS)… A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live ( 9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A con man operates within the police force on The Equalizer (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG)… Carl falls in love on The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV -PG) … Strangers in the Woods on The Great North (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Fire breaks out at a barber shop in East New York (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14). .. A False Accusation on Bobs Burgers (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Strangers confuse Peter with a single dad on Family Guy (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) .. A murder turns the world of artificial intelligence on NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).