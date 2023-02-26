Connect with us

The SAG Awards celebrate Sally Field

Nothing beats traditional television comfort food as a lifetime achievement award. And nothing speaks to the current confused state of entertainment quite like the fact that such an award will be presented at the 29th Annual SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards, which can be watched or rather streamed not on Netflix, but on the Netflix channel found on Youtube. At 8 p.m. Sunday. Apparently next year they will be streaming on Netflix proper. It’s understood?

The subject of lifetime recognition is actress Sally Field, a staple of film and television entertainment for more than half a century. Few actresses have done a better job of coming out of their typed intros. Field starred in the television adaptation of Gidget (1965-66) as an innocent teenager from the surf scene whose nickname is a dismissive abbreviation of girl and dwarf. She followed that up with The Flying Nun (1967-70), an extreme example of two very 1960s trends: absurd escapist comedies and the Sound of Music-fueled obsession with nuns, novitiates and convent girls. Field would follow this with a largely forgotten series, The Girl with Something Extra (1973-74), a Bewitched-inspired comedy about a normal man (John Davidson) married to a woman (Field) with ESP.

Her career would take a new direction with her Emmy-winning turn in the 1976 TV movie Sybil, playing a young woman with multiple personalities. It heralded her as a serious actress with a serious range. She would go from being Burt Reynolds’ sidekick in Smokey and the Bandit (1977) to an Oscar-winning turn as a union organizer in Norma Rae (1979). His second Oscar, for Places in the Heart (1984) resulted in one of the most memorable (and ridiculed) acceptance speeches (You Like Me. You Really Love Me!) in the history of the Academy.

