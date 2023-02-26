Breaking down who could win the Best Actor Oscar

It’s Oscar season. The time of year when you scream at the TV because of an award show you didn’t care until you turn it on. Or, more likely, you didn’t even turn on the TV in the first place because you didn’t even know when it was on.





There are a lot of awards to hand out, but let’s talk about one of the most important categories, Best Actor. There’s a good collection of actors for the price, and what’s a little odd is that the actors here have all had varying careers. No Daniel-Day Lewis or Joaquin Phoenix in sight, who only made their careers by making very serious films. Brendan Fraser went from doing Dudley Do Right For The whale, while Bill Nighy starred in Shaun of the dead not so long ago.

Colin Farrel

Projector images

He might be the most likely to win on the roster. The film itself, as well as Colin Farrell, gets bonus points for being foreign. The Academy likes to branch out and isn’t afraid to choose a film that wasn’t made by Hollywood, with Coda And Parasite turn some heads twice. Funny enough, the Irish actually to hate this film.

Colin Farrell has done a range of things from fantastic beasts and where to find them to Bullseye in Ben Affleck daredevil. He is nominated here for Banshees of Inisherin, an excellent and depressing film about two good friends who decide not to be friends anymore. This is where the Oscars are made, crying for 2 hours straight. It really shows quite a phenomenal range. However, he does everything from squeals and screams to being charming during this two-hour span. It would be surprising if he didn’t win.

Austin Butler

Pictures from Warner Bros.

The king also wants his Oscar. Butler played Elvis in, well, Elvis, and it seems like a pretty safe bet for all the Oscars you want to throw away. Biopics are usually crowd pleasers that seem to generate buzz, regardless of the year they were released. Plus, he’s probably the best actor to do an iconic star’s accent since Joaquin Phoenix in Walk the line. But, of course, doing a performance of Johnny Cash or Elvis takes courage.

It should be noted that Rami Malek won the best actor award for playing Freddie Mercury in 2019 Bohemian Rhapsody. The Academy would award a rockstar biopic twice in the last five years, and it seems unlikely that they’ll be repeated like this. He’s committed to the role, however, with reports that he’s still trying to get out of character.

Related: Why Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Nomination Matters So Much

Brendan Fraser

A24

Brenaissance is in full swing. There’s been an absolute outpouring of love for this guy who’s spent the last 10 years under the radar. He’s every 20-30 year old’s childhood hero after doing classics like George of the Jungle And The Mummy. Suddenly though, he’s back and starring in a Darren Aronofsky movie based on a play. This movie is a shoo-in for Best Makeup, but what about Best Actor? What about the action hero turned serious actor? Given the selection, it is possible, even likely, that he wins. Making a movie based on a play plays well with the Academy’s sense of nostalgia, with movies like birdman And Wretched win big.

Brendan also went down the classic Oscar bait route earning around £50 for the role of Charlie. There is also the other benefit for him in the fact that Brendan has come so far in his acting career. The guy used to play goofy heroes, and now out of nowhere he’s showing up and giving the performance of his life as a morbidly obese man. Talk about a transformation.

Bill Nighy

United Kingdom

Bill Nighy, the oldest candidate on this list at 74, has been in everything since underworld to BBC dramas. He is nominated here for Life, an upbeat story of an old Englishman who decides to live life to the fullest after coming to terms with his own mortality. It’s a bittersweet commentary on life, but there’s definitely something optimistic about it.

You have to wonder if this isn’t an Oscar bestowed as some kind of professional achievement for Bill. This may be the last film he can be nominated for, and they may want to honor his career as a cornerstone. But, of course, such an upbeat film might struggle to pull off a win.

Related: The 21st Century Oscar Winners Who Aged Badly

Paul Mescal

A24

And finally, there’s Paul, nominated for Aftersun, another A24 film that has quietly become a powerhouse for the Golden Man award. The film stars him as the father of a girl trying to get along without him. Another Irishman too; the island has done very well this year, all things considered.

Possibly the least likely to win on this list, it’s extremely rare for the Academy to bestow an award on someone so young. But, to check the facts, Paul was born in 1996 and, at 27, would break the record for youngest to win by two years. It would therefore be more likely that this appointment will be a victory in itself as far as the voters are concerned.