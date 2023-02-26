Black dominates at Dolce & Gabbana, Ferragamo returns to old Hollywood





MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Designs in black dominated the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week’s Dolce & Gabbana show on Saturday, with the Italian luxury brand offering numerous dresses, suits and coats for women’s wardrobes l next winter. The duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened their fall-winter 2023-2024 show with a transparent black dress accessorized with a fur collar and black gloves. Next came trouser suits and coats alongside sheer and sometimes embroidered dresses in lace, tulle and chiffon. Short black jackets and pants were worn with white shirts and black ties in the collection called “Sensual”. “Sensuality is an important aspect of femininity that has nothing to do with being sexy,” the two designers said in runway notes. “Sensuality is intrinsically linked to an inner experience that makes women feel spontaneous and natural. Free from fabrication.” Dolce & Gabbana also had shiny designs in gold and silver, including draped dresses and belted macs. Gold collars stood out against black lace tops. There was also a selection of all-red looks – sets, tights and shoes – and white satin or chiffon dresses, trouser suits and coats. Details included shiny black crystals and black feathers on the collars. At Ferragamo (SFER.MI), designer Maximilian Davis brought fashionistas back to old Hollywood by drawing inspiration from the movie stars who collaborated with the Italian brand for the “Cinema” collection. Models wore sleek coats and jackets, sparkly short dresses and ankle-length slit pants. Some outfits had batwing sleeves or draped details. Accessories included large bags and women’s angular-heeled shoes. Davis’ color palette included blues, white, grays, reds, and yellows as well as patterned designs. “That’s how Ferragamo started, making shoes for movies in the 1930s, and it morphed into building relationships with movie stars like Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s,” he said. said Davis in the show’s notes. “I was interested in using their glamor and their beauty, and their way of dressing, as a reference, but looking at how we could make it modern for today.” Milan Fashion Week ends on Monday. Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

