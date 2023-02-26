KASU Bluegrass Monday will present the Kody Norris Show | Culture & Leisure
The Kody Norris Show will perform a concert as part of the KASU Bluegrass Monday Series on February 27 at 7 p.m. at the Collins Theater, located at 120 West Emerson Street in downtown Paragould.
The Kody Norris Show is described as bluegrass with elements of hillbilly and rockabilly music. The group was named Society Artist of the Year by the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) annual conventions in 2022 and 2023. The group has a well-deserved reputation as a high-energy ensemble that appeals to the audience. The Kody Norris Show records for the prestigious bluegrass label Rebel Records. Their songs reached the top 10 on the Billboard and Bluegrass Today charts. Their music is heavily influenced by pioneers of the genre of bluegrass music, including Jimmy Martin, Bill Monroe and the Stanley Brothers.
The band has performed at festivals and bluegrass venues in 48 states, and they are currently on their Hillbilly Baby 2023 Tour. For over three years, the band hosted the long-running Farm and Fun Time Noon Show, a weekly radio show originating from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia.
Bandleader, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Kody Norris founded the band over a decade ago. He grew up in the bluegrass rich region of East Tennessee and since his teens has been performing bluegrass music. Norris spent nine years as the guitarist on the Cumberland Highlanders TV show on RFD-TV and in 2023 he was named SPBGMA’s Guitarist of the Year.
Violinist Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris received SPBGMAs Fiddle Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. As a teenager in Kentucky, she performed in the all-female ensemble Hazel Holler. She is also a former member of the Lonesome Ramblers, the backing band of Bluegrass Hall of Famer Larry Sparks. Tennessee native Josiah Tyree is the band’s longtime banjo player. He is a past winner of numerous banjo competitions, including those held at Uncle Dave Macon Days, Bluegrass on the Harpeth, and Smithville Jamboree. Bassist Charlie Lowman grew up in Illinois and also plays a variety of acoustic instruments. In addition to performing with The Kody Norris Show, he has performed with Tommy Browns Country Line Grass band, Basement Bluegrass Band and Johnny Campbells band The Drifters. Lowman also leads his own ensemble, Charlie Lowman and Emory Gap.
Tickets are $10 per person, payable in cash at the door the night of the concert. Anyone 18 and under will be admitted free. Advance tickets are available at kasu.org/tickets. First come, first served. Theater doors open at 6 p.m. The Bluegrass Monday Concert Series is a non-profit presentation of KASU-FM. All ticket proceeds go to the artists. Concerts are held on the fourth Monday of each month.
