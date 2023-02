Meet Bollywood’s coveted hair designers

Movies have always set fashion trends, from Sharmila Tagore’s bouffant to Sadhana’s bangs that were influenced by Audrey Hepburn, Parveen Babi’s long, shimmering tresses, Dilip Kumar’s lonely curl and haircut that has changed Amitabh Bachchan’s career. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly let her hair grow out once while her favorite stylist, Dilshad Pastakia, went on maternity leave. Stars only trust a select few stylists for their hair. These days, hairstylists – famous personalities in their own right – are employed to complete the “look” of the entire star cast in movies. Here are our top five picks for these celebs’ dream hair designers. Darshan Yewalekar One of B-Town’s youngest and most prolific hair designers, Darshan Yewalekar is the stylist who dared to shave Ranveer Singh’s head to transform him into a Maratha warrior from ‘Bajirao Mastani’, gave him a look distinct and grungy in ‘Gunday’, turned him into a fearsome Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’, and none other than Kapil Dev in ‘1983’. He has also worked with superstars such as Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and does the cast of Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. Ambika Pillai This award-winning hairstylist and beauty expert has worked extensively in advertising, film and fashion since the early 2000s. Hairstylist and makeup artist, Ambika Pillai has set up eponymous salons across the country. Ambika is a winner of various awards and has styled well-known celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora Khan. She has also done hairstyles for musical plays, airline crews, news stations and celebrity wives. Sapna Bhavnani Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has worked with well-known personalities in sports, entertainment, business and politics. His clients include Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Siddharth Mallya and Dino Morea. She also worked with Ranveer Singh in “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl”. In 2004, Bhavnani launched her saloon, ‘Mad-O-Wot’ in Mumbai and launched a second branch in 2011. Since 2010, she has also branched out into production and has also written a self-help book , ‘Style-O-Wot’, which is full of style and fashion tips for teenage girls. Raj Gupta Raaj Gupta is the style wizard behind Shah Rukh Khan’s unforgettable looks in ‘Don 2’, ‘Ra’. One’, ‘Happy New Year’, and her cool messy bun in ‘Pathaan’. Raaj has been styling Shah Rukh since “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” in 2008 and is known for his attention to detail and creating cohesive, nuanced looks for cinematic characters. A former BPO employee, Raaj has also worked with actors like Shahid Kapoor and Celina Jaitley have been associated with fashion brands such as Schwarzkopf, L’oreal, Kevin Murphy and Tresemme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehansindia.com/life-style/fashion/meet-bollywoods-coveted-hair-designers-785010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos