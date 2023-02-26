Suniel Shetty recalls his first meeting with KL Rahul: “Surprised that Athiya didn’t…” | Bollywood

Suniel Shetty has revealed that he first met his son-in-law KL Rahul at an airport in 2019 and learned they were from the same hometown, Mangalore. He later found out that the cricketer already knew his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty and was on “good terms”. The couple married at Suniel’s family farm in Khandala on January 23, 2023. (Also read: Suniel Shetty Says He’s KL Rahul’s Dad, Not Stepdad: ‘I Was His Fan And…’)

The actor was on The Kapil Sharma Show to talk about India’s first MMA reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. He also talked about his daughter’s recent marriage to Rahul. He talked about meeting the cricketer, not knowing that he and Athiya already knew each other. Another “happy coincidence” for the actor was that Rahul’s parents’ house in Mangalore was quite close to his birthplace.

According to an article in Mid-Day, the actor recalled the first time he met Rahul: “I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul for the first time at an airport. learned that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I got home and shared the news with Athiya And [wife] Mana, they didn’t say much; they just exchanged glances with each other. Later Mana came to me and told me that Athiya and Rahul [were on] speaking terms.”

He added: “I was surprised that Athiya didn’t tell me about it. [At the same time], I was happy as I always told Athiya to hook up with South Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore [where his parents live] is only a few kilometers from my hometown [Mulki]. So it was a happy coincidence.”

Suniel will reunite with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. Earlier this week, a promotional announcement shoot for the movie took place in Mumbai. Paresh had shared that the shooting of the film will start in three months and the main trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiyya will travel internationally for the third film.

The actor was last seen in the Telugu film Ghani with Varun Tej last year. He played a former boxing champion in the sports drama.